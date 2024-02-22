A South African man took to TikTok to share his elaborate Sunday breakfast surprise for his girlfriend

He filmed himself shopping for ingredients, making fluffy pancakes and preparing a full spread, including bacon, sausages and scrambled eggs

The video garnered positive reactions, with viewers praising his cooking skills and romantic gesture

A man impressed netizens with a breakfast he cooked for his girlfriend. Image: @mojalefa_mohohlo

Source: TikTok

A South African man shared a TikTok video showing how he went out of his way to prepare a delicious Sunday breakfast for his girlfriend.

A video shared by @mojalefa_mohohlo shows the man going to a local supermarket to buy the necessary ingredients before going back home to start making some pancakes from scratch.

@mojalefa_mohohlo is also seen making bacon, sausages and scrambled eggs.

The final dish looked absolutely scrumptious, and we're pretty sure his bae enjoyed the breakfast treat.

"Cooking for her is one my fav things to do❤️I want her to feel loved in every kind of way ," the man said.

Watch the video below:

SA impressed by man's brekkie

SA netizens reacted to the video with positive comments as they complimented the man's impressive cooking skills and asked for the recipe for his golden and fluffy pancakes. Others admired his love for his bae and wanted to see his girlfriend.

Matsebe Masemola replied:

"Sfuna ukumbona lobaby."

Suerte said:

"True definition of 'If he wants to, he will' ❤️"

Tracy Kidmann commented:

"Can't you and your gf adopt me? I can be your practice child."

_presshious said:

"That bacon looks glorious."

Schantell commented:

"I’ll need an in-depth recipe for them pancakes."

Sibushi mitchel wrote:

"How do make them so fluffy?"

t.shepiiso said:

"They say when you cook for your girlfriend you're gonna get a Porsche... that's what they saying."

K G O T H A T S O. wrote:

"SKYF recipe for the pancakes."

Couple shows progress of moving in together

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African couple took to social media to share the progress of their humble abode since moving in together.

A video shared by @sweetsomething33 starts off by showing the couple sitting together on the floor of their new home as they enjoy some Hungry Lion takeaways.

"We didn't have anything but our clothes and each other, and we were happy and excited," @sweetsomething33 said.

Source: Briefly News