A South African couple took to social media to share the progress of their humble abode since moving in together.

Couple turns bare space into home

A video shared by @sweetsomething33 starts off by showing the couple sitting together on the floor of their new home as they enjoy some Hungry Lion takeaways.

"We didn't have anything but our clothes and each other, and we were happy and excited," @sweetsomething33 said.

The video shows a montage of clips showing how the couple arranged their belongings, decorated their bedroom and slowly turned the space into a comfortable home.

The video ends by showing the furnished home a year later with a beautiful bedroom, a kitchen with a modern unit where there once was nothing and a small dining table.

"Building with him," the post was captioned.

SA applauds couple's home-making efforts

South African netizens reacted positively to the video, commending the couple on a job well done in furnishing their home.

Omhle KaSithathu wrote:

"Wow!! Inspired! I'm doing this alone though❤️"

retha_cutemum responded:

"Well done boo, keep it up."

... said:

"May it multiply."

Nombulelo.mbuli commented:

"That's growth indeed. Love this ❤️"

@Millicent_M commented:

"Kitchen unit plug please."

2Lee replied:

"This stage of life shows you the true colours of a human being. Poverty is romantic mara laitsi. Take care of each other please and thank you."

Umawamagirls‼️ commented:

"I remember in dec moving in with my man with a bed only, no curtains, just a bed and blanket with no pillows. Now we have a lot and are about to move out."

