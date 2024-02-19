A lovely lady posted pictures of her homely, exquisite-looking shack on social media, with the place gorgeous and inviting

A lovely woman who takes pride in her shack posted images thereof in a popular online group that many people love.

Muntuza Mahlangu has a nice shack. Image: Muntuza Mahlangu.

Source: Facebook

The sis showed how wonderful the entire space looked, with the home looking well cared for in every way.

Lady shows off shack

Facebook user, Muntuza Mahlangu, posted images of the inside and outside of the space and had many people in awe.

Her space was intriguing and didn’t even look like a shack on the inside.

Here is a picture of the inside of the crib:

Social media users love lady’s crib

Many people loved how lovely the woman’s place looked and left kind comments on the post.

Here are some top remarks:

Nombali Moma said:

“This is beautiful.”

Maureen Phiri left a remark:

“This is amazing, dear. I am in love with your house, dear. Keep it up. But you have too many mats in your bedroom.”

Tumza Kupane Nkomo inquired:

“How many rooms do you have, if I may ask? How much did you spend on this?”

Dikeledi Mell Modise wrote:

“Hi, dear, it’s very beautiful. Where did you buy your coffee table?”

Young woman moves out

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence. She got the place when she was 17 and recently turned 18.

Although the place she stayed in was humble, the sis explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence. Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

Choosing to live alone and be independent often comes with many trials and tribulations.

