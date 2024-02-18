A young woman with spectacular interior decorating skills posted various images online which depicted her amazing one-room

Mpho Sibeko has a lovely one-room that she decorated in a lovely way. Image: Mpho Sibeko.

The sis may have had a smaller space to work with, but her utilisation of statement pieces made the place look and feel homely and upscale.

Lady gives 1-room a luxurious feel

Facebook user, Mpho Sibeko, shared her pictures on an interactive social media page where people share interior décor tips.

The cute red bedding accentuated the amazing Month of Love currently being commemorated by people worldwide.

Here is one of the pictures from her post:

Social media users react to nice room

Many people left encouraging words on the post. Here are some of the top comments on Mpho’s post:

Nthabiegh Morake simply said:

“It is beautiful. I love it.”

Sally Setlhong left a kind comment:

“I love your bedding.”

Nokuthula Mabuya had an inquiry:

“Nice and neat. Where did you buy your table and chairs?”

Sboshbaby Malindi asked:

“Neat, but where did you buy the chairs?”

Ogonna Onyeka Maifal made a kind criticism about something that could be improved in the place:

“Everything is nice, but remove the microwave from on top of the fridge.”

