A stunning young lady posted a single photograph of her bedroom on a popular engagement group where people share interior décor ideas.

Thulie Buhle Hlatshwayo has a pretty bedroom. Image: Thulie Buhle Hlatshwayo.

The beautiful woman’s place was clean, organised, and simplistic. The room looked minimalist and airy, with a touch of red on the pillows giving the space a romantic aesthetic.

Lovely, airy bedroom looks amazing

While the one bedside table of Facebook user, Thulie Buhle Hlatshwayo, did not align with feng shui guidelines, the décor item effectively organised items without being overbearing.

Here is the post of her bedroom:

Netizens love the bedroom

The beautiful and overall joyful atmosphere in the room intrigued many people, some of whom were curious about where certain décor elements had been bought.

Briefly News compiled some of the top online reactions to the place:

Relebohile Monyane left a kind comment:

“Nice and clean.”

Yolanda Daniels wrote:

“Beautifully fresh. I love it. Enjoy your new place and be safe.”

Mummy Manzo left a simple remark:

“Very nice.”

Maphindi Mthimkhulu asked about a furniture product:

“Neat and beautiful. Where did you get the wardrobe?”

Gaofenngwe Motale asked:

“Where can I get that side table?”

Sihle Ntoe Mloyie Shwaba added:

“Neat, clean, and smart place.”

