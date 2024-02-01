A student at the University of the Witwatersrand took her social media followers on a res room tour

Her room looked out of this world, it was neat and peaceful, and she displayed her Apple collection

The online community reacted to the video, with many gushing over the woman's space

A Wits student showed off her beautiful res room. Images: @prudencee_/ TikTok, @_p.rudencee/ Instagram

One student showed off her stunning res room, leaving netizens envious. The room looked neat and peaceful.

@prudencee_ took her TikTok followers on a tour, showing them how her room looks. In the video, the girl enters her room. It's neat, and her bed next to the window with a beautiful view is nicely made. On the floor, there is a soft carpet or rug.

In another part, she showed her shelves with Apple boxes for phones, tablets, and laptops. It left many netizens wowed. She also captured the bathroom, which was also very squicky and clean.

Student shows off her fabulous res room

Watch the beautiful TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers loved the space

The video has over 16k likes, with many online users wishing to stay in the same residence because theirs gives public hospital or clinic vibes.

@Sharon Letsoalo loved:

"This is not res, it’s an apartment plz"

@Its.phutisako compared:

"Then there’s us with residences that look like mental institutions"

@~Akhona shared:

"My res looks like a clinic."

@Thaketso C. envied:

"What a breathtaking beautiful space to exist in."

@RHULANI DLAMINI felt inspired:

"Motivation to chow matric"

@simkhethelwe taken away:

"So beautiful "

@Omo Malinga loved the space:

"So aesthetic "

@Sphokazi Mabaso admired:

"It’s such a beautiful space "

Pretoria student flexes 10k res room.

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Pretoria student who flexed her res room with Apple devices and designer bags.

A video shared by Wendy M (@wendylyvv) takes viewers on a tour of a res room, which is no basic student accommodation. She starts by showing off her stunning designer bags, which feature brands like Versace and Calvin Klein. She shows a cosy corner with a candle and fragranced room mist, her small flat-screen TV, shelves with accounting textbooks and various Apple devices, including an iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air and an Apple pencil.

