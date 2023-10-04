A young South African woman from Soweto shared a video on TikTok showing her getting ready to go back to res from her shack home

South African netizens were impressed by the woman's relatable content, which showed the reality of many South Africans who live in shacks

Netizens wished her well in her studies and encouraged her to make her supportive mother proud

A young South African woman from Soweto, @flients took to social media to share a video showing her leaving her shack home to go back to res.

A woman was not ashamed to show her humble home and kasi lifestyle. Image: @flients/TikTok

Mzansi student shares humble shack life in TikTok video

In the footage posted on TikTok the woman shows her humble home and having a quick breakfast of bread, eggs and polony with a cup of tea while watching some TV.

@flients also showed a glimpse of her preparing to take a bath in a plastic basin while her mother prepared her hearty a lunchbox to take with pap and wors.

@flients and her mother, who carried her luggage, are then seen making their way to the taxi rank as she leaves for res.

The student went on to show herself in the taxi and arrived at res, where she warmed up her meal and settled in.

"This is most the raw content "I've ever made ❤️comment if you would love to see more of them ," she captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

South African netizens inspired by the woman's

Many netizens were impressed by her relatable content which showed the reality of many South Africans who live in shacks or small rooms and do their best to get by in life.

Others told @flients to make sure that she makes her supportive mother proud.

ItsKhay commented:

"I know uzo yenzela uMama impilo enhle, all the best stay focused ."

madala065 said:

"Ziyakhipha ."

Khanda_Limtshela _Ekwakhe responded:

"Manje i wors engaka uyabaqedela ."

Modjadji Malatsi commented:

"Please make mom proud she's sooooo supportive ❤️."

Sbuh shabba said

"Now this is the type of content people relate to❤️."

Ntombi Twala replied:

"Not me crying ...you are her last hope."

TebzMek commented:

"You are so beautiful dear…Please complete your studies and thank yourself later in life. Take care of your mother, that unmatched love."

Nhlanhla♡ said:

"Soxabana Milky if you don’t make mama proud."

