This woman is living her best Kasi life and not letting her situation stop her from flourishing

The gorgeous Mzansi woman shared a vlog showing what a morning in her life looks life

People loved her authenticity and thanked her in the comment section for being real

This young woman is not afraid to show off her humble lifestyle, and people respect that. Living the Kasi life is not for everyone.

Many people in South Africa live in informal settlements with shacks as houses. It is not always easy to live under these circumstances, but some, like this young lady, make the most of it and do not let it define them.

Kasi babe shares TikTok video of her Kasi life

TikTok user @daisybule shared a vlog showing what her morning routine looks like living in the Kasi. She embraces every bit of her humble life.

Sis has to use two hot water bottles to keep warm at night. Take a look at what went down:

Kasi girl is actually a law student

Briefly News spoke to Lechaba to find out more about who she is and what she is about, and what advice she has for people living in her situation. Turns out, she is a whole law student!

"Well, my name is Daisy Lechaba, I’m 21 by age, and I’m a law student. My work contract has just recently been terminated, I was a secretary at Adams & Adams Attorneys. The best advice I can give to others like me is that there is nothing wrong with your current situation just adapt and thrive in it, your time for elevation is coming and don’t forget you are not alone.”

Mzansi people loved seeing this authentic vlog

People took to the comment section to thank the woman for being so authentic and transparent. Just because you live in a shack doesn’t mean you can’t be a vlogger! Mzansi peeps loved it.

Read some of the comments:

Skoobi was inspired:

“I like the fact that you're embracing what you have you don't need a big house to make vlogs, I love you, okay”

Sthe. Hope. Related:

“Sleep hits differently with those blankets, I swear ”

Nka_N_Elo23 loved it:

“ I love how you don't fake your lifestyle and the things you have❤❤big up ma'am.”

123 shared:

“Thank you for being yourself and honest, I relate to you so much ❤️”

Moose Muziq said:

“Realest vlog I’ve ever seen. You are a legend; I love you ♥️”

