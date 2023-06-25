A hard-working woman in Limpopo who owns a construction company has said that she refuses to anyone to break her stride

The young lady has big dreams and despite people trying to discourage her, the sis has never lost focus

Talking to Briefly News, Rabelani Ratshili noted that she would continue to work hard to see all her goals realised

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A dedicated young lady in Limpopo who owns a construction company has noted that she will not let anyone break her focus.

Rabelani Ratshili is a hard-working construction worker. Image: Rabelani Ratshili.

Source: UGC

The sis is fully focused on her goals and previously told Briefly News that she dreamt of creating work opportunities for young people in South Africa.

Rabelani Ratshili also shared that she has expanded her business and noted that she aims to inspire people who aim to take on the same field.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the 26-year-old explains that while she has been treated badly in the past and undermined as a female in the field of construction, she would not let anybody make her doubt herself:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“I don’t mind what people say or how they look at me because I’ve been trying for a long time to make my dreams a reality.

“I have suffered to get where I am today. I believe in myself and know I will achieve everything I set my mind to.”

Limpopo construction worker offers advice

Rabelani has important words of wisdom for all young ladies who want to take on the same field:

“Break big goals into small tasks. Don’t allow people to disgrace you. Dedicate yourself to a task and put in the effort and time required to achieve success with it.”

Miss South Africa 2022 wows peeps with denim outfit and brown boots, posts pics of look online

In another story by Briefly News, 2022 Miss South Africa posted photos as she posed wearing a denim outfit that looked super cute.

The beauty queen looked incredible in the fit and wore a pair of brown boots to match the look well. Netizens could not get enough of the 24-year-old’s fit and complimented her in the post’s comment section.

With her stunning selfies and diverse style choices, Ndavi Nokeri keeps leaving people gasping for air. The young lady has never been afraid of embracing change, even with her hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News