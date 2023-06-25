A Pretoria hard-working mother of two who has multiple businesses and interests, including an agricultural endeavour, has opened up about the struggles she faces with her chicken farm

The multitalented 33-year-old would love to continue growing her business but notes that loadshedding is just one of the challenges she faces

Talking to Briefly News, Lerato Tefo-Nkhumane shares her future goals and some hopeful news about her business

A powerhouse mom of two from Pretoria who has multiple business endeavours, including school transportation, a poultry business, tutoring, and a shop, has shared some of the challenges she faces with her farm.

Lerato Tefo-Nkhumane shares some of her farming challenges. Image: Lerato Tefo-Nkhumane.

Lerato Tefo-Nkhumane is an ambitious woman and even recently entered the Mrs South Africa beauty pageant, previously telling Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor about her various endeavours.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the 33-year-old shares that she has faced many obstacles with her business:

“Things are relatively still the same thus far. There's a crisis in the poultry industry in South Africa and I am one of many poultry farmers who are affected. Loadshedding and feed prices are really not doing us any good.”

However, despite the problems she faces, Lerato remains hopeful about the future:

“On the brighter side of things, I have been given land space by the tribal authorities in Moretele Local Municipality to assist me to expand my business. All that is needed is funds to grow my business.”

Female farmer shares dreams

Lerato, who is also an award-winning author, has set specific goals for herself to end 2023 on a high note:

“I aspire to see myself more educated in handling finances. I want to end my 2023 very equipped in matters of finance in my business."

The dedicated lady also wants to create employment for others, which is very important in a country like South Africa, which has a high unemployment rate:

“I want to see myself creating jobs after jobs [for others].”

Female farmer celebrated online

Dineo Mokgoshi, who previously ran a tourist hosting company on a nature reserve, now has a thriving farm.

