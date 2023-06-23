A young accounting graduate shared her success story of landing her dream job after struggling in school

She is now working for one of the biggest accounting firms in the world

TikTok users commented on her post, commending the woman on her determination and strength

A TikTok video of this young professional sharing her academic struggles and how she is now working for PwC as an accountant. Image: @mapholivanessa

A young female graduate shared her inspiring success story on TikTok of landing her dream job at one of the biggest accounting firms in the world.

She posted a video of herself in an elevator mirror with text overlayed that read:

"In high school (once took position 10 in grade 10); went to university and registered for a 3-year degree, but instead, it took me 5 years to finish it.

Did my first and second year twice. Fast forward to today, I signed an employment contract with one of the biggest accounting firms (PWC) offering so much opportunities. Dont give up."

TikTok video of accountant sharing journey of getting job at PwC

However, she did not give up on her goals and eventually signed an employment contract with PwC which offers many opportunities for growth and development.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise young graduate for getting PWC job

@mapholivanessa uploaded the video, and it has gained over 244.3k views and hundreds of comments from other users who congratulated her on her achievement.

Some also shared their stories of overcoming difficulties in their studies or careers.

Andy felt motivated:

"This is motivating me. I registered for a 4-year course, but it's gonna take me 6 years. I'm on the verge of giving up."

Azande Shembe felt like giving up:

"I’m academically burnt out, doing BCom Financial Accounting, even though I did science in high school."

amogelangletsholo3 said:

"Yoh, I needed to see this to keep pushing."

Maciya5 praised:

"You're giving us hope."

