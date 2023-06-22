One remarkable woman defied stereotypes and pursued her dream as a military nurse student

Her decision to serve her country and those in need through the nursing field is a testament to her unwavering dedication and determination

The young lady's pursuit of this unconventional path has inspired others, defying expectations and expanding the possibilities for women in both healthcare and the military

Young woman shows that she is studying to become a military nurse. Images: @sithe_hlongwana /TikTok.

A woman has captured hearts and inspired countless individuals with her remarkable journey as a military nurse student.

Woman's journey to becoming a military nurse challenges norms

Despite never envisioning herself in this career, Sindisiwe Sthembile Hlongwana has embraced the role with passion and determination, symbolising hope and resilience. In a TikTok video she showed off her transformation into a military nurse student. She has become a shining example of courage and selflessness through her dedication and unwavering commitment to serving others.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi intrigued by young woman's career choice

As she continues her journey as a military nurse student, this woman's determination and compassion have inspired others to embrace a similar career path.

People flooded the comment section with questions related to her career:

@Karabelo Bereng said:

"Girl wait!!! You dead gorgeous and i am so excited for you!!!! Go girl!!! Argghh dear black child it is possible."

@user74 commented:

"How do apply for military nursing?"

@monangwa said:

"2 birds one stone."

@leerato040 commented:

"Hi, I am a grade 12 learner who is interested in doing military nursing but everytime when I text for help here on TikTok I always get ghosted I have few questions please get back to me.

@sonwabo said:

"When do they respond to applications?"

@Lamashenge commented:

"Very kind at that, was seen by her today. Made me feel appreciated. Truly this is a calling for you. Keep up the great work!"

@Saz said:

"This uniform looks good on you."

