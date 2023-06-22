A woman's TikTok video discussing the size of her forehead has become an overnight viral sensation

The post showcases her unique perspective, revealing that certain camera angles make her appear bald in photos

Mzansi loved that instead of feeling self-conscious, she embraced her distinctive feature with humour and confidence

Woman's TikTok video about her forehead size takes social media by storm. Images: @youlovethando/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a world where beauty standards often seem unattainable, one woman has become an overnight sensation on TikTok for embracing her unique feature: her forehead.

Woman embracing her forehead goes viral on TikTok

What started as a lighthearted post has become a powerful movement, inspiring others to celebrate their distinct traits. Thandolwethu Majola, a content creator from Durban, uploaded a TikTok video showcasing a hilarious optical illusion, as her forehead's size makes it seem like she's bald in photos. However, it's all in good fun, and she uses comedy to address the situation. Little did she know that her lighthearted take on her appearance would resonate with millions.

The content creator shares the inspiration behind the viral video

Majola shared her thoughts on why she decided to share the post, she says:

"I posted this video to shine a light on body positivity and anyone who is still not confident to realise it all starts within and also have a little laugh. If you are confident and content about the way you look, people have nothing else to say. This video had over 6M views in a day , and I have received so many messages asking how am I so confident."

Watch the video below:

Woman's hilarious TikTok highlights forehead sparks reactions

The post quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section with messages of support and admiration. Many praised her confidence and encouraged others to embrace their own perceived flaws. This woman has become an unexpected role model through her humour and self-acceptance, encouraging others to love themselves just as they are.

Peeps flooded the comment section:

@user58 said:

"I honestly did."

@Luyanda Mtolo commented:

"No offense you are drop dead gorgeous but that was a magic trick, much love ngelosi."

@KyGe M commented:

"What a plot twist."

@Sithembile Nokukhanya Gasa said:

"I am laughing cause I thought mine was huge."

@Mazushi_Striker commented:

"Honestly yes ma'am."

@Caroline Kiseki928 said:

"You have hair?"

@Mc Ntokho commented:

"Kanti it’s not filter."

@AlaMode said:

"What just happened?"

