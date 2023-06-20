A teenager's eyebrow makeup tutorial took an unexpected turn, resulting in a hilarious fail that left her in tears and Mzansi in stitches

As she attempted to perfect her brows, a series of mishaps unfolded, resulting in weirdly filled and uneven eyebrows

The teenager reacted from laughter to tears, and netizens couldn't help but laugh at her cute reaction

A teen trended on TikTok for her cute reaction to not knowing how to do her eyebrows. Images: @just_kele002/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the world of makeup tutorials, things don't always go according to plan, as one teenager discovered during her eyebrow tutorial.

Teen's makeup tutorial takes a hilarious turn, leaving her in tears.

What started as a well-intentioned makeup demonstration quickly became a hilarious mishap, leaving TikTok user @just_kele002 in tears and Mzansi in stitches. The teenager began her tutorial video confidently and enthusiastically, aiming to perfect her eyebrow game. However, a series of unforeseen events unfolded as she applied the product. As the teenager realised the extent of her brow blunder, laughter turned to tears, creating a comical yet relatable scene.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi encourages teenagers to keep on trying

The post of the eyebrow tutorial gone wrong spread like wildfire across TikTok, captivating the attention of Mzansi. Viewers couldn't help but empathise with the teenager's makeup misfortune, finding humour in the relatability of the situation.

Comments and shares flooded in, with Mzansi expressing their amusement and offering words of comfort to the young makeup enthusiast:

@Ntokozo Dlamini said:

"You finally got what?!"

@Batso commented:

"Look at me now, I look like in the olden days"

@Madi Maruping said:

"I regret to inform you I won't be doing a makeup tutorial. Askies munchie."

@Blue commented:

"I just want to put you in my pocket. You’re sooooo cute!"

@Kenaleone Ontlametse said:

"You’re so adorable."

@Nomsa Buthelezi commented:

"I love this video guys I’m not alone in this world."

@Saz said:

"This did not go smoothly for you."

