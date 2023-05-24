Global site navigation

Internet in Awe as Woman Mesmerizes with Makeup-Free, Flawless Skin: Natural Beauty at Its Finest"
by  Trisha Pillay
  • A young woman has left the internet speechless after she flexed her makeup-free, blemish-free, flawless skin
  • The lady's impeccable complexion and radiance have left people speechless with many insisting that she is wearing foundation
  • The young hun proved them wrong by wiping her face and showing internet users that she has not a drop of makeup on

Young woman flexes make-up free skin.
Young woman trends for flawless skin and proves she's not wearing foundation. Images: @nidalkabashii/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

This stunning woman's journey to attaining flawless skin has become the talk of the town. Her skincare routine and good genes have made her become a viral sensation.

A woman's flawless skin leaves the internet spellbound

The young hun known as @nidalkabashii on TikTok posted a video to prove she was not wearing a drop of makeup. She took a white cotton pad and wiped her face to show it was still clean. However, haters will hate, and people are still not convinced.

Watch the video below:

Woman's radiant skin leaves the internet breathless

With almost 3 million views on the post, the online community has expressed their amazement at her beauty. Social media has been flooded with discussions and admiration for her age-defying looks.

Peeps wanted to know her secrets and said:

@Cindyrella said:

"Show them."

@Alemiau commented:

"Natural blush, I love it."

@yenneh said:

"You looked like you wear make-up. Oh, my soul, you are so blessed. Y2h ago Reply

@Teo commented,

"ok, whaaaaaat.. this is not real."

@Precious said:

"Please give me that skin."

@Clara said:

"Girl, just out there living life casually, being perfect."

@Saz said:

"Girl, you don't need makeup. You're perfect."

@Tania commented:

"Holy moly! Your skin is beyond flawless."

@Lilian‍♀️ said:

"girl, you don't need no makeup."

Some haters still did not believe her:

@Jake said:

"The brows and the concealer is natural too?"

Rami Chuene shows off makeup-free face in trending picture, Mzansi lauds actress’ flawless beauty

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about actress Rami Chuene who shared a photo of herself looking beautiful without makeup.

Rami stated that she was supposed to have her face beat done first thing in the morning, but she took make-up-free selfies instead.

South Africans praised Chuene's beauty, saying she looked stunning with or without makeup.

