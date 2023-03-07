Former The Queen actress Rami Chuene shared a photo of herself looking beautiful without makeup

Rami stated that she was supposed to have her face beat done first thing in the morning, but she chose to take make-up-free selfies instead

South Africans praised Chuene's beauty, saying she looked stunning with or without makeup

Rami Chuene blessed her followers with a bare-faced selfie, which quickly went viral on social media.

The former The Queen actress made headlines last week when she misled Twitter users into thinking she was dating a married man.

ZAlebs reports that Rami and her friend Themba Gwejela had everyone invested in their fake story and endured the harshest drags as some people deemed their "relationship" problematic. According to Briefly News, the besties had to clarify that everything was made up because the situation was getting out of hand.

However, after seeing Rami's picture post, Mzansi forgot the fake drama.

Rami Chuene wins Mzansi's hearts again after sharing makeup-free selfie

Taking to Twitter before heading to work, Rami dropped a no-makeup photo with everyone praising her clear skin in the comments section.

"I should be in the makeup chair mara ke busy ka dinepe so early in the morning. Good morning beautifuls."

Mzansi lauds Rami Chuene's no-makeup face

@SaltierSaltine said:

"Wow, you are beautiful without makeup."

@Pastor_sols shared:

"You are lovely and most appreciated ❤"

@Billystrigar posted:

"Looking young and beautiful. Take care."

@vusigule replied:

"Umuhle with or without make up."

@Timzozo1 commented:

"Mara wena o motle too much. Leave the makeup for the day and keep those pictures coming."

@maqwenju wrote:

"You have beautiful skin. You don't need makeup."

@dumiemzolo added:

"I like the way you are ❤"

