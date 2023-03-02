Rami Chuene and her friend Themba Gwejela confirmed that their Twitter drama was staged and that they were next to each other when they shared the heated posts

The stars sparked outrage on social media when they revealed they dated while Themba was still married

The fake argument happened after Themba posted that he was looking for a romantic partner, and Rami subbed him

Rami Chuene and her friend Themba Gwejela, who played her ex-boyfriend in their staged Twitter drama, confirmed that everything was fake. Rami and Themba had social media users glued to their timelines after they claimed they two-timed Themba's ex-wife.

Rami Chuene and Themba Gwejela's Twitter drama has been debunked, and peeps wish they never tuned in. Image: @thembagwejela and @ramichuene

Source: Instagram

It all started when Themba joined the #uMjoloWithAzola hashtag, which assists bachelors and bachelorettes in finding partners. Ramie retweeted her friend's post claiming that they dated, and she can confirm that Themba does not spend money when he is in a relationship.

After Rami's quote , chaos ensued, and even Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema was seen in the comments, stunned by Rami's claims.

Themba Gwejela refutes Ramie Chune's claims about their fake relationship

Rami trended after Themba accused her of dating him while he was married, and people dragged Themba instead. In the comments, netizens claimed he should be shamed for failing to keep his wedding vows.

Rami Chuene and Themba Gwijela shock peeps by revealing their drama was fake

Taking to their timelines after online users' insults became too harsh, Rami and Themba debunked the rumours they started, and people couldn't believe they were fooled so easily.

"Me and @ThembaGwejela reading the tweets like… Last time I trended for something this crazy was when I got ‘married’. I wasn’t expecting this blowup again. Also, Themba was never married and has no children. Wishing you all a drama-free day today boLove❤️"

@Collen_KM said:

"No way, you need to refund us our time Rami. We ignored other people’s business that has nothing to do with us to focus on yours kanti it’s just a joke."

@LwandleEL posted:

"The way I was enjoying this"

@ZahZah23522795 replied:

"The way people were having a tough time. High blood and heart palpitations galore over two friends making a joke, hai"

@SimthoBiyela commented:

"I feel robbed. I mean I had to load more data for this one kanti ke joke. Ausi Rami why mara."

@realSakhileGina also said:

"You guys are wrong. As a Minister of Minding Other People’s business, you should pay me as isinxephezelo. I didn’t sleep thinking about Gracious Mabuza being dribbled."

@zinc1212 wrote:

"You even gained more followers. Highly strategic."

@ladybattafly

"Now, I have to go back and unspread umgosi I have been spreading."

