Big sister's funny Nike promo prank on her little sister has become an internet sensation

With expert acting skills, she convincingly auditions for a Nike promotional video, but it's the little sister's body language that adds a twist to the prank

Despite trying to keep a straight face, her subtle cues and expressions give away her reaction, and netizens could not help but react

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Big sister does a Nike prank on her baby sister, and her reaction has the internet laughing. Images: @tsebo_loves_god/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming display of sibling humour, a big sister played a prank on her younger sibling by pretending to audition for a Nike promotional video.

Big sister's hilarious Nike promo prank on little sister takes the internet by storm

TikTok user Tsebo Pitso showcased her impeccable acting skills. She convincingly portrayed her dedication to the audition process, but the little sister's reaction and body language stole the show and made the prank go viral. In the video, as the big sister continued to spin her lies, the little sister's body language gave away what she was really thinking. However, the siblings understood the assignment.

Pitso said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I decided to this prank because my older sister had done it with my younger sister when she was around 4 years old, so I wanted to recreate that."

Watch the video below:

Mzani reacts to siblings cute prank video

The hilarious and heartwarming interaction between the sisters resonated with viewers, who appreciated the bond and humour they shared.

Comments and shares flooded in, with many relating to the dynamics of sibling pranks and the joy they bring:

@imi.mikee said:

"She literally said side eye."

@_that girl Thato commented:

"Her reaction to you being a psychic, priceless."

@Kabelo said:

"She couldn’t stand the psychic lie."

@Bontle commented:

"How is she so calm??"

@andisw.aa said:

"The little sister has a lot to say but she’s choosing peace."

@C commented:

"The way she is side eying but still agreeing."

TikTok siblings go viral after displaying amazing energy in cool dance video: "you ate that baby"

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about an entertaining video of plus-size siblings busting some moves that did the rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip, you could see the dancing duo moving together in sync to a vibey tune while sporting big smiles.

The footage made a great impression among viewers, who praised the sibling's vibe and positive energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News