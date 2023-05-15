An entertaining video of a plus-size siblings busting some moves did the rounds on social media

In the TikTok clip you could see the dancing duo moving together in sync to a vibey tune while sporting big smiles

The footage made a great impression among viewers who praised the siblings vibe and positive energy

These TikTok siblings had social media users losing their minds with excitement after showing off some of their amazing dance moves online.

Energetic siblings won over scores of fans with their dance routine. Image: @toriandron/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A clip posted on the video-sharing app by @toriandron shows the plus-size siblings dancing to a catchy tune with great energy and huge smiles on their faces.

The brother's infectious smile had netizens in awe as they couldn't help gushing about it. One person even referred to it as "amazingly breathtaking".

Entertained netizens shower the dancing siblings with love

Sibling content is a guaranteed winner and the universal language of dance has a way of bringing people from all walks of life together. Their positive energy and impressive moves had netizens flooding the comments section with praise and sweet compliments.

Nunezclan replied:

"His energy and his BEAUTIFUL SMILE!! You ate that baby!!!! Give us MOOOOORE."

@vlm310 wrote:

"His smile coupled with his energy is like whoa!!!"

ToMuchTohandle69 reacted:

"Love y’all."

PrettySuccessful❤️ replied:

"He killed it I love it."

deed12606 commented:

"Aww that smile is infectious. Put a smile on my face."

Beloved.Pearl replied:

"He can dance PERIOD!!!!"

Yahaira Mendez said:

"New follower, love it yessss."

KeepingFitGirl reacted:

"Get it y’all!!! And that awesome smile!!!"

Chi.Lyfe.Queen replied:

"I can see him turning up on a 7-day cruise. Everyone looking forward to hanging out with him."

Source: Briefly News