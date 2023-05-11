A young lady recently tried to nail a viral amapiano dance challenge on TikTok, but did not exactly get it right

Even though she struggled with hitting the proper steps and moves, her confidence to carry it through trended

Despite receiving hate from some online users, she continued to attempt the challenge with confidence

Young lady trends for confidence while doing the amapiano dance despite receiving hateful comments. Images: @kamowamabbw/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A plus-size dancer is moving past the online haters and practising her moves to a viral amapiano TikTok challenge.

Young lady's confidence shines through viral amapiano challenge attempt

TikTok user @kamowamabbw uploaded a video of her trying the amapiano viral change created by @Bhathistar_Black. Her dance, while not perfect, showcased her willingness to put herself out there and have fun.

While some viewers may have criticised her for being unable to execute the challenge flawlessly, others praised her for her confidence and enthusiasm.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to how lady's confidence dancing to amapiano stole the show

This young lady's willingness to take a chance and put herself out there is a reminder that it's not always about getting everything right, but about having fun and enjoying the process. Her determination and positivity inspired others to comment.

@nnanamakhasane said:

"She is not bothered by the negativity. I love her."

@IamYolanda Maq commented:

"I love the energy. You killed it, babe."

@Precious said:

"I like the way you killed this dance."

@ms.dinkies commented:

"You dance better than me."

@MimiP said:

"Yes, gorgeous. I wish I could dance, yoh, this looks fun!

@Mercedes Ngcobo commented:

"Please share the energy."

@Josephine said:

"Well done, gal."

@LeandraSindiso commented:

"Self-love and self-acceptance matters and I love you for that."

@Mado said:

"No, you can't do this one, Nana, askies."

Source: Briefly News