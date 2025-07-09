A second initiate has passed away in Limpopo following the start of the winter initiation season in the province

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, expressed her sadness at the death of two youngsters in one week

South Africans weighed in on the recent death and questioned why a youngster was at an initiation school

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are left with questions after a 12-year-old passed away after a fire at an initiation school in Limpopo. Image: izusek/ Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

LIMPOPO – A 12-year-old has tragically passed away following a fire at an initiation school in Limpopo.

The youngster, whose name has not yet been released, passed away in a hospital in Gauteng on Wednesday, 9 July 2025. It’s reported that he was an initiate at a school just outside Tzaneen.

His passing marks the second death in the province since the initiation season began on 23 June 2025.

What happened to the youngster?

According to the Office of the Premier, the tragedy occurred in the Mopani district, with the 12-year-old being burnt by an accidental fire that broke out in the camp. He was transferred from a hospital in Limpopo to Gauteng, where he sadly passed away.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba expressed her sadness at the deaths of the two initiates in the province, where three initiate deaths were recorded in 2024.

“The Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has expressed profound shock and deep sorrow at the tragic news that two initiates have lost their lives in separate initiation schools in the province since the commencement of the 2025 initiation season,” spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said.

The winter initiation season has begun in Limpopo, and two youngsters have already passed away. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

How did the other initiate die?

On Sunday, 6 July 2025, 19-year-old Raymond Sekele died at the Philadelphia Hospital in the Sekhukhune District. It’s been reported that Sekele was receiving medical treatment for epilepsy during his admission to an initiation school.

The 19-year-old recently suffered an epileptic attack at the school and was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) spokesperson, Amos Phago, said that more needs to be done to prevent further fatalities.

"One death is one too many. We are working closely with the Department of Health, Education, the SAPS [South African Police Service] and the National Prosecuting Authority. We have put all systems in place to ensure that no life is lost. However, this death confirms that we need to work even harder to avert fatalities during initiation season."

The initiation season in the province is open from 23 June to 21 July, and a total of 530 initiation schools have been given the green light to operate. While many schools have been given approval, there are bogus schools operating in the country.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were divided over the news, with some defending the tradition and others questioning why a 12-year-old was at the school.

Yamkela Yam Mbulana asked:

“What was a 12-year-old doing there, Nkosi yam? 💔May he rest in peace in the hands of the Lord.”

Mutondi Ramuthaga stated:

“I think it's high time the Traditional Affairs Department put an age restriction on these initiation schools because it is now getting out of hand. We can't be losing future leaders because of poor assessments and authorisation of these initiation schools.”

Stanley asked:

“What did a primary school learner go there to do? To become a man at 12?”

Christos D Rangululu explained:

“Most of the people who are commenting know nothing about initiation schools. They are clueless. How can you be surprised that a 12-year-old went to the mountain? Yet children of six, seven, eight and nine go. But I understand that you won't know this and have knowledge about it if you are not from Limpopo.”

Uhuru Mokoena questioned:

“Wasn’t that boy supposed to be playing with friends during these holidays?”

Mercy Plain said:

“What is a 12-year-old doing at the mountain? These people abuse children. My cousin lost his toes because they were made to walk on fire.”

Father furious after 12-year-old is taken to initiation school

Briefly News reported that a father was hurt and angry after his son was taken to an initiation school without his permission.

The man told a radio station that his father-in-law took his 12-year-old son to the school, where he was subjected to circumcision.

Social media users shared their views about people who make decisions about children without their parents' consent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News