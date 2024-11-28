A hurt and angry dad called a radio station and shared his pain after his father-in-law took his son to the initiation school without his permission

The man said his little one was 12 years old when he was subjected to circumcision, adding that he is no longer on speaking terms with the father-in-law

The online community reacted to the story, with many sharing their views on people who make decisions about kids without their parent's consent

A father-in-law allegedly took a man’s 12-year-old son to the initiation school without the dad’s permission.

A dad expressed anger after his son was taken to the initiation school without his knowledge. Images: @City Press, @Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video uploaded by 947joburg, Anele Mdoda spoke about people who do things to kids without their parent’s permission. She mentioned a man who had called the radio station in pain.

The man detailed how his father-in-law took his 12-year-old son for circumcision without his permission. The man was hurt and angry to the point where he tussled with the father-in-law and was no longer on speaking terms.

Going to initiation school is dangerous, even for those who are at the legal age of 18. Now, imagine a 12-year-old going through such a risk. One could argue that it is a crime, and the father-in-law deserves to be behind bars.

Father-in-law takes 12-year-old to initiation school

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share similar encounters

The video gained over 50k views, with many online users sharing similar stories. See the comments below:

@SitsInSilence wrote:

“I could never understand why people care so much about each other's tollies😭 Even as a cultural custom, bc why?”

@Mulamuleli R commented:

“Here in venda you get circumcised from birth to 10 years by the time you reach secondary we must be all circumcised otherwise people will laugh at you🤣🤣🤣 i got circumcised when i was 10 years old.”

@Nonhlanhlakunene8 said:

“Hair cutting is not so bad however serious to other ppl, circumcision is absolutely dangerous it's important for ppl to have conversations regarding kids,hair etc to respect ppl.”

Single mom happy that son came back from circumcision safe

In another story, Briefly News reported about a single mom who rejoiced his son’s homecoming from the initiation school.

With nothing to her name but dedication to finally make things happen for her son, Nomathemba hustled hard to take Nazo to initiation school. The mother of two boys, Nomathemba, expressed joy when she realised the worst was over and her son was back home. A Xhosa single mom to two boys hustled hard to make her children feel secure in their culture. In the Xhosa culture, a man is identified by first going to initiation school at the age of eighteen or older, depending on the family's circumstances.

