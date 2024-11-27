A young and pained KwaZulu-Natal man shared that he was kicked out of his home by his mother who didn't accept his orientation

The guy captured himself with tears rolling down his face as he realised how pained he was by the situation

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing kind words and offering comfort to the guy

A young and hurt man took to his TikTok account and shared his struggle of having a parent who is not willing to accept him for who he is.

A gent shared the pain of being rejected at home because of his orientation. Images: @_john.athan

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video uploaded by @_john.athan, the young man is seen laying down while tears rolled down his face. In his caption, he expressed his hurt, saying that he can't go back home this December to spend the holidays with his family because his mother kicked him out for being gay.

The pain was written on the man’s face. According to his TikTok profile, the young man is working in KwaZulu-Natal. He faced many challenges in his life, but he persevered through most of them. Unfortunately, life keeps on throwing obstacles his way.

“Just realised I won't be going home this year for holidays after being kicked out by my mother for being gay.”

Young man unable to go home after mom kicks him out because he’s gay

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share kind words with the young man

The video gained over 50k views, with many online users comforting him. See the comments below:

@Tumelo McXhanko expressed:

“You know Cape Town is such a place to be around December holidays. Make a turn and enjoy life the way you want. I can relate 😭😭😭😭 but ke ndayozihlalela.”

@Mpho wrote:

“Just give her time and pray for her to accept you for who you are. Sorry take heart.”

@Brunö Byron commented:

“I stopped everything I was doing😭😭😭 I'm really sorry, I pray that she accepts you for who you are so you can also find healing for what you're going through is not easy.”

@Sphe Shaka M said:

“I’m sorry man ❤️❤️🫂. Love and strength to you. I hope you have close friends that you can visit, it won’t be the same but you will be with people that you love.”

