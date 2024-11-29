Initiates in the Eastern Cape are said to be struggling with criminals that empose the extortion culture

The tsotsis are demanding protection fees from the boys and their families or no one goes into the bush

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their disappointment and called the government to intervene

It's the season when most young boys attend initiation schools to become the young men of society.

Criminals have infiltrated the initiation camps in the Eastern Cape. Image: @City Press

Source: Getty Images

This is the time when parents stay in prayer for their children to come back safe. It's a stressful moment. To make matters worse, it is said that the extortion culture has taken over the initiation schools with things demanding protection fees from the young boy’s parent.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nozingagabangqosini, a man in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, shared how elderly men told a boy who serves initiates to return home as criminals were alleged to be near the camp.

The criminals wanted some protection fee, and no one could walk into the bush without offering them the money they wanted.

Initiation faces extortion in the Eastern Cape

Mzansi express disappointment

The video gained over 20k views, with many online users sharing their opinions. See the comments below:

NamsoM wrote:

“Even here at Cpt they demanding it now if wolusile.” (Even in Cape Town they are demanding it if you have a boy that went to the mountain)

@De phuras panda commented:

“Ububhanxa obu honestly ebhayi ayikho lento we must stand up.” (Honestly this is nonsense. Gqeberha we must stand up)

@Bbylums😍😍 said:

“Sibuthwele ubundzima singomama babantwana.” (We are going through a lot as the boys’ mothers)

Father angry after 12-year-old was circumcised without his permission

In another story, Briefly News reported about a father who was furious after his 12-year-old son was taken to the initiation school without his consent.

A father-in-law allegedly took a man’s 12-year-old son to the initiation school without the dad’s permission. In a TikTok video uploaded by 947joburg, Anele Mdoda spoke about people who do things to kids without their parent’s permission. She mentioned a man who had called the radio station in pain. The man detailed how his father-in-law took his 12-year-old son for circumcision without his permission. The man was hurt and angry, so he tussled with the father-in-law and was no longer on speaking terms.

