Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the rise of extortion crimes in the country, saying it needed to be dealt with swiftly

Brazen criminals have targeted schools and businesses around the country, demanding a protection fee from them

South African citizens have praised McKenzie for his willingness to fight the growing threat of crime in the country

Gayton McKenzie is winning over South Africans with his commitment to serving the nation.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture has already impressed citizens with his work ethic in his department, and now his willingness to combat crime has also got people talking.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has earned praise from South Africans after addressing the issue of extortion crimes in the country. Image: Oupa Bopape.

Source: Getty Images

The newly appointed Sports minister has hit the ground running in his department. He recently promised to make R67 million available for the purchase of sports equipment for the less fortunate.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), McKenzie shared his concern about extortion crimes in the country, saying that they needed to be crushed with speed and might.

Extortion crimes on the rise in SA

McKenzie’s comments come after the release of the quarterly crime statistics, where Police Minister Senzo Mchunu highlighted an increase in extortion crimes.

Brazen criminals have targeted schools and businesses, demanding ‘protection fees’, forcing many to close.

Recently, a Gqeberha businessman claimed he was forced to pay R5,000 monthly protection fees. He added that the extortionists were known in the communities and that the police did nothing to solve the issue.

McKenzie has his detractors

While the minister has earned praise for his work so far, some are less than impressed with him.

Former State President Thabo Mbeki recently hit out at the Patriotic Alliance leader, accusing him of weaponising Aphrophobia.

South Africans praise McKenzie

McKenzie’s comments have stirred up a positive response from many South Africans, as they rallied behind the minister.

While a few detractors felt he should stay in his own lane, many praised him for speaking out about the crime.

@_Zwoluga thought that the minister needed to be redeployed:

“They need to move you to the Police for just six months.”

@Am_Blujay_ echoed those feelings:

“Why didn't Ramaphosa elect you as police minister mara?😔💔 You are so good at this!!!@GaytonMcK.

@Luzz_Nex suggested McKenzie handle more than one department:

“Now we need you to have all these portfolios, Police, Home Affairs and Sports.

@MPNotuku, on the other hand, felt McKenzie could oversee all ministers.

“I believe we need to create a portfolio of "Chief of Ministers" just for you. Push all ministers to do their work.”

@BlosoNketsi also backed the new Sports minister to do great things in other departments:

"They should give you two extra portfolios, Police and Home Affairs, so that you can cook properly."

Mzansi celebrates McKenzie's weight loss

The Sports minister isn't just earning praise from citizens for his work as a government official.

Briefly News reported that citizens celebrated alongside the Patriotic Alliance leader for his weight loss.

McKenzie joked that he would post photos of his six-pack soon after promising to lose weight.

