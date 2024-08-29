The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie continues his weight loss journey as he sheds more weight

The minister shared his progress and jokingly revealed that he lost 300 grams of weight and that he would post his six packs once he obtains them

Although entertained, South Africans were encouraged by him and praised his consistency in making sure he reached his goal

JOHANNESBURG — Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie continued to inspire South Africans with his weight loss endeavour and shared his latest milestone.

Mckenzie shares weight loss milestone

Gayton posted on his X account @GaytonMcK that he could not weigh himself the previous day as he was in a hotel without a scale. He said the weight loss journey has had a positive impact on him.

"Wherever I go, I'm feeling good. I feel healthy and I'm not even at that stage where I am 100% healthy. Don't give up. Join this weight loss challenge every Wednesday and sometimes Thursday morning," he said.

He then stepped on the scale and said he weighed 135,6 kilograms the previous week. The scale revealed that he had lost 300 grams.

"Even if you lose 10 grams, you are slimmer than you were last week."

South Africans in awe of McKenzie

South Africans were feeling McKenzie's weight loss journey videos.

Thefundraiser said:

"My goat. Keep cooking."

Marius Jansen van Vuuren said:

"Well done! Ensure that you are in a calorie deficit."

Noma said:

"You are doing well, Minister, and an inspiration to many for taking your role seriously."

Peter Bodill said:

"Keep it up, minister. You are an inspiration to everyone."

McKenzie prepares for Nelson Mandela walk-run

