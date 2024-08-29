Gayton McKenzie Celebrates Losing 300g, Mzansi Happy for Him
- The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie continues his weight loss journey as he sheds more weight
- The minister shared his progress and jokingly revealed that he lost 300 grams of weight and that he would post his six packs once he obtains them
- Although entertained, South Africans were encouraged by him and praised his consistency in making sure he reached his goal
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG — Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie continued to inspire South Africans with his weight loss endeavour and shared his latest milestone.
Mckenzie shares weight loss milestone
Gayton posted on his X account @GaytonMcK that he could not weigh himself the previous day as he was in a hotel without a scale. He said the weight loss journey has had a positive impact on him.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Wherever I go, I'm feeling good. I feel healthy and I'm not even at that stage where I am 100% healthy. Don't give up. Join this weight loss challenge every Wednesday and sometimes Thursday morning," he said.
He then stepped on the scale and said he weighed 135,6 kilograms the previous week. The scale revealed that he had lost 300 grams.
"Even if you lose 10 grams, you are slimmer than you were last week."
View the video here:
South Africans in awe of McKenzie
South Africans were feeling McKenzie's weight loss journey videos.
Thefundraiser said:
"My goat. Keep cooking."
Marius Jansen van Vuuren said:
"Well done! Ensure that you are in a calorie deficit."
Noma said:
"You are doing well, Minister, and an inspiration to many for taking your role seriously."
Peter Bodill said:
"Keep it up, minister. You are an inspiration to everyone."
McKenzie prepares for Nelson Mandela walk-run
In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie shared how he prepared for the Nelson Mandela walk-run marathon.
In one of his earliest videos, he encouraged people to join him by preparing for the walk. Many supported his endeavour.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za