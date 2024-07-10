The minister of sports, Arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, said he is going to participate in a race as he can't run in a marathon yet

He posted a video of one of his daily exercise routines while on the treadmill and encouraged South Africans

Netizens expressed their support, and many said they would join the race, which takes place in Mid-July

Gayton McKenzie is going to run in a race. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, announced that he will run in a race in July.

Gayton McKenzie to run in race

@GaytonMcK posted on his X account. McKenzie, who has posted similar pictures on X recently, announced that he will be running in the Nelson Mandela Walk and Run event. The race will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. McKenzie encouraged South Africans to join him and run for the sake of the late former statesman Nelson Mandela.

"Let's do it for Mandela. He's the father of the nation and the father of the world. He spent 27 years in jail for us. Let's do it for him. Come, run with me. Let's run, South Africa," he said.

He then shows his treadmill, which shows that he ran five kilometres. Watch the video here:

South Africans get behind McKenzie

Netizens were excited; some said they would join McKenzie at the race.

Nhlanhla Gezani Leonard said:

"I am joining."

Thapelo said:

"We will be there."

Logical said:

"Minister, have you sent a fruit basket to the Irish? Shem, they are in a panic."

Peter Maphalla said:

"You are going to be physically fit soon!"

Gayton McKenzie mingles with rugby fans

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie received warm affection in a viral video on TikTok.

McKenzie trended after interacting with rugby fans, taking pictures and signing autographs. South Africa gave him his flowers.

