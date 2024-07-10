The new Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie received a warm reception from rugby fans

McKenzie was spotted giving hugs and taking pictures with Springbok fans in a viral video on social media

South Africans felt a lot of love for McKenzie, and many were convinced the minister would bring positive changes to the sports fraternity

JOHANNESBURG— Sports, Arts, and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie is getting off to a good start, and Springbok fans showed how much they appreciate his energy.

Rugby fans show McKenzie love

In a video the Patriotic Alliance's Deputy Secretary General @meshehabana posted on her TikTok account, McKenzie is seen embracing a fan and taking pictures with her. McKenzie was announced as part of Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet of 77 members.

The video also shows him signing rugby balls, laughing with rugby fans, and speaking in Afrikaans.

View the video here:

South Africans fawn over McKenzie

Netizens gave McKenzie his flowers and were excited that he was appointed the Sports, Arts and Culture minister.

Unbiased Talk said:

"Gayton McKenzie is already off to a good start."

Pballo said:

"People love you because you speak for all South Africans."

Katieboikobo said:

"He is even donating his salary to NGOs. This man puts people first."

Ona said:

"He is definitely becoming minister of the people."

Setshego Motsamai said:

"President Gayton McKenzie. God has raised a leader that, as a South African, we needed."

Wattle said:

"McKenzie magic is spreading."

Paula said:

"I had the honour of taking pictures with him during elections when he visited our voting district. He is such a warm person and such a down-to-earth man."

