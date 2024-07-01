Patriotic Alliance leader has been gushing on social media after being announced as part of the cabinet

Gayton Mckenzie was revealed as the country's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for the seventh administration

Mckenzie was initially gunning for the Home Affairs Ministry; however, he has welcomed his new position with enthusiasm

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie was ready to tackle his new Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture role. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Businessman and reformed gangster Gayton McKenzie has been gushing on social media after being appointed Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for the seventh administration.

Gayton Mckenzie guns for Home Affairs

Mckenzie, who was very vocal about his stance on illegal migrants, was vying for the Home Affairs Ministry. Shortly after the cabinet announcement on 30 June 2024, @GaytonMcK welcomed his new position and said the Ministry was also on his party’s radar:

Gayton Mckenzie behind bars

The Patriotic Alliance leader's latest achievement starkly contrasted with his early years of bad decisions that ultimately landed him behind bars by 17. In an interview with PowerFM, Mckenzie said his turning point was when he witnessed a gruesome rape of a young inmate. He said that was the moment he decided to turn his life around and, as part of the Grootvlei Four, expose illegal activities inside prison:

"I called my mom and told her I am changing my life. I told them I needed a book on how to operate a secret camera. I took the money I made selling drugs and bought a video camera for us inside.”

Life after prison

After prison, the Minister became a motivational speaker, author, entrepreneur, and ultimately a politician by forming the Patriotic Alliance with friend and former convict Kenny Kunene in 2013. When questioned about his credentials on social media in 2023, @GaytonMcK said he obtained a PhD (Passed high school with difficulty).

Mzansi cheers for Gayton Mckenzie

Netizens congratulated the PA leader and wished him well in his new position.

@JoyChauke5 said:

“Lead us, Minister. We will pray for you.”

@Bra_Sporo added:

“Gayton getting ready.”

@MissyyyLP applauded:

“Super proud of you! The maturity and how you handling this whole thing will put you in a better place next election!”

@Aubrey_Senyolo

“Congratulations, Lord Gayton ”

@WarLoveStories

“Don't forget Mama Joy!”

South Africans question Gayton Mckenzie's suitability for the Police Ministry

Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans weren't convinced that Gayton McKenzie was not the right person to become Police Minister.

The Patriotic Alliance leader revealed he was open to taking the position under the GNU.

The ex-con said his experience in the underworld would give him an advantage in his crime-fighting effort.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News