The South African president seemed perplexed by a conversation between Mzansi huns and China's President Xi Jinping

The exchange happened after the women, part of a performing group, performed for BRICS nations at Ramaphosa's Pretoria home

Netizens laughed hard at their president and made jokes about his facial expression

People laughed at a video where Ramaphosa didn't understand what was said between performers and Xi Jinping at a BRICS event. Image: Nan Hua Performing Arts Group/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anthony Wallace

President Cyril Ramaphosa looked confused when South Africans huns spoke to China's President Xi Jinping in Mandarin Chinese.

The president's hilarious reactions had netizens poking fun at the president and also clapping hands for the young women for representing the nation well.

Performing artists converse with Xi Jinping

The beautiful ladies were part of the , based in Bronkhorstspruit. The group was invited to perform for Jinping and leaders of the BRICS bloc at Ramaphosa's official residence on 22 August.

In the Facebook video, the performers exchange a few pleasant words with the Chinese head of state in Mandarin Chinese. BRICS leader Ramaphosa stands with Jinping and the performers and has a big grin, which many interpret as the president attempting to hide his confusion.

The president must be happy considering that Ethiopia, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran and the United Arab Emirates will be official BRICS members from next year. The signing of these nations has people locally and globally excited that this partnership will usher in the New World Order.

South Africans troll Ramaphosa's confusion

Netizens laughed out loud in the comment section while simultaneously recognising how proud the performing group made them.

Sugar X Jnr said:

“Look at his feet. He needs wheel alignment.”

Gail van Litsenborgh remarked:

“He should be in a retirement home after giving back the money he took. Well done, girls. Mandarin is a hard language to learn. You all looked beautiful.”

Thembi Maziya added:

“I’d be confused as well.”

Serengeti Shongwe was dead.

“And at the end, he’s like, ‘Excellent’.”

Itka Canestra exclaimed:

“Confused is his second name.”

Thokozani Mngomezulu took shots.

“He’s been confused since day one in the seat.”

Siphelele Sbo Hlongwane agreed.

“This man was born confused. That is why his leading skills are stinking.”

Sinda Steve joked:

“He must stop smiling as if he understands anything.”

Djope Mnganam chipped in:

“Ramaphosa is experiencing loadshedding.”

China's BBBEE advice rejected by Mzansi

In other news, Briefly News wrote that South Africans were unhappy about China's advice on BBBEE and tender rules.

The China-Africa Development donated a sizable amount of money and suggested that the nation should loosen BBBEE rules to allow further participation by Chinese corporations.

This did not go down well, with South Africans rejecting the advice.

