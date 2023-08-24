The China-Africa Development Fund gave SA some eyebrow-raising advice about BBBEE and tenders at the 15 Brics summit

Chairperson Song Lei claimed the changes could facilitate the direct participation of Chinese power companies, potentially enhancing cooperation

The suggestion has sparked debate, with many South Africans divided about the notion of scrapping BBEE

JOHANNESBURG - The China-Africa Development Fund has caused quite a stir after issuing a suggestion about South Africa's Board-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) and tender policies at the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

The fund's chairperson, Song Lei, advised the government to ease up on BBBEE Rules and streamline tendering to make them more efficient.

This comes after the Chinese government donated R170 million in Emergency power equipment and gifted a grant of approximately R500 million to solve South Africa's energy crisis, TimesLIVE reported.

China commits to solving SA’s energy crisis

One of the highlights of the BRICS summit is China's commitment to helping SA solve the electricity crisis.

On Wednesday, 23 August, the China Africa Development Fund chairperson signed a memorandum of cooperation with South Africa regarding the energy crisis, but Lei said to do this more speedily, some changes needed to be made.

Lei said:

"If you stick to the current bidding and tendering framework, it might be difficult to be very efficient… Also, relaxing BEE policies in transmission and distribution sectors can lead to stringent cooperation."

Lei claimed that the easing of regulations would allow for the direct participation of Chinese power companies through integrated investment and construction and operation models, News24 reported

Chinese fund's advice sparks debate

Below are some comments:

@seamasha66 asked:

"What else did he say about the inequalities?"

@Eleernest suggested:

"How about Mzansi demanding that China lift sanctions against Transnet."

@BhunganeSwazi claimed:

"They will never do such a thing as relaxing tendering, that is where they eat."

@Maso_90 criticised:

"There we go! Now they tell us what we should do?"

