EFF leader Julius Malema has questioned the fairness of Zimbabwe's elections, saying the absence of violence doesn't guarantee their legitimacy

On the other hand, President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa for winning a second term

South Africans are angry at Ramaphosa for his message because many people feel the Zimbabwean elections were not fair

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters leader (EFF), Julius Malema, does not believe the Zimbabwean elections were free and fair.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema have different opinions on the fairness of the Zimbabwean elections. Images: Leon Neal, Emmanuel Croset & Mujahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe's elections criticised

Malema stated that even though there was no violence in the streets of Zimbabwe after Zanu-PF and its current leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa, were granted another term, it does not mean the elections were by the book.

The EFF had been very vocal about the elections and even encouraged Zimbabweans living in South Africa to head to their home country and cast their votes.

The Zimbabwean election process has been criticised by observers from SADC and the African Union, who say authorities raided their data, arrested personnel and prevented them from independently verifying the results, according to SABC News.

The observers also cited other concerns, such as biased state media coverage of the elections and voting delays.

President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledges Zimbabwe's election results

While there is outcry over the election results in Zimbabwe. President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated his counterpart on social media for winning a second term.

The president also wished the people of Zimbabwe well.

South Africans angered by Ramaphosa's message about Zim elections

While the president has acknowledged the results of the elections, many South Africans, including BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane, called out Ramaphosa for his statement.

Here's what they had to say:

@MmusiMaimane said:

"Translation “I ignore oppression and SADC observer mission reports” How can you speak strongly against Morocco and support the Sahrawi but fail to see the evil at our doorstep? How can we ignore the crisis next door when South Africa has to pay the price of Zim failure?"

@nkulipp said:

"SADC said those elections must be re-do because they were not according to the constitution mara wena you are here embarrassing us like Mbalula."

@Ori_RSA said:

"Now Zimbabweans are going to flood to SA due to conditions that are not changing in their country, but we will blame EFF when enablers are people in power. @ramalokot come and see what your president is doing "

@claudsmunemo said:

"It's disappointing to see a congratulations message considering the widespread concerns about the fairness of the elections. It's important to address these issues for the sake of democracy and the people of Zimbabwe."

@lee_mlam said:

"A corrupt man wishing another corrupt man."

Zimbabweans in SA plan protest in opposition to Zanu-PF

Briefly News previously reported that Zimbabweans in South Africa are taking their displeasure over the election results to the streets. Scores of unhappy Zimbabwean nationals are planning a march to their embassy in protest of the election results.

This comes after the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa clinched victory in the highly controversial elections on Saturday, 26 August.

President Mnangagwa garnered over 52% of the votes, beating opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who only received 44%, eNCA reported.

