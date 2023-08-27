Political analysts warn of potential violence in Zimbabwe after the election results were announced

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election was confirmed, but opposition parties allege the election was rigged

Many South African citizens on social media said they don't want to see the situation worsen for Zimbabweans

Political analysts said the election results in Zimbabwe might lead to violence. Image: Adrian Dennis and Tafadzwa Ufumeli

HARARE - According to Dr. Tinashe Sithole, a political analyst and researcher, the possibility of violence occurring in Zimbabwe after the election outcomes cannot be dismissed.

Controversy surrounds Mnangagwa's re-election

The official announcement from the country's electoral commission declared the re-election of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, these results have been rejected by opposition parties, who claim that the elections were manipulated.

According to SABCNews, Dr Sithole explained that the lack of credibility in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) makes the potential for unrest in the country quite likely.

SADC weighs in on Zimbabwe's elections

Additionally, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has acknowledged some of the concerns raised by the opposition, which further emphasises the uncertainties.

Sithole added that in light of these circumstances, one of the possible courses of action for the opposition is pursuing legal action.

SA citizens discuss possible violence in Zimbabwe

Munyaradzi Jakata stated:

"There will be no violence."

Mthokozisi Ndlovu wrote:

"Zimbabweans will correct the error diplomatically or violently. Finish en klaar."

Makgwale Khutsisho Chana commented:

"This country is already down on its knees violence will worsen things."

Siya Mdluli posted:

"It's the only way for Zimbabweans now. An uprising against a dictatorship system."

Connie Zoro Mabva added:

"SADC and UN had failed us as Zimbabweans."

