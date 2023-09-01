More and more Zimbabweans are deciding to leave following the controversial election results

The recent general elections placed power back into the hands of the ruling party Zanu-PF

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has challenged the results and called for a fresh election

HARARE - An increasing number of disillusioned Zimbabwean citizens have started planning to leave the troubled country.

More Zimbabweans are planning on leaving the country after Zanu-PF retained power in the recent elections. Image: Gideon Mendel & JOHN WESSELS

Source: Getty Images

The disputed results from the recent general elections, which handed power back to the ruling Zanu-PF, have left many Zimbabweans disappointed and resolute to look for greener pastures elsewhere.

Zimbabwean father looks to South Africa

TimesLIVE reported that 43-year-old Wellington Chitembu has decided to leave the Southern African nation crippled by an ailing economy and hyperinflation to create a better life for his children.

The father of three told the publication that even as a civil servant, he is struggling to make ends meet and take care of his family.

Chitmbu revealed that he would be leaving for South Africa to try to find a job to lift his children out of poverty.

Mother of 2 plan to emigrate to the UK

Another Zimbabwean citizen is looking to the UK, hoping for financial stability. Mother of two, Tererayi Chisomba, plans to sell everything she owns to pay for her visa and flight to the European country.

While Chisomba has a university degree, she plans to work in the care service if she gets to the UK because she has no other option.

Opposition rejects Zimbabwean election results

The Zimbabwean general election results dealt a blow to all looking for change after the polls.

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition party CCC, rejected the result, claiming the election was neither free nor fair.

The party has called for a fresh election after delays at the polls and allegations of fraud, eNCA reported.

Zimbabweans in SA plan protest against election results

In another story, Briefly News reported Zimbabweans in South Africa are taking their displeasure over the election results to the streets. Scores of unhappy Zimbabwean nationals are planning a march to their embassy to protest the election results.

This comes after the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa clinched victory in the highly controversial elections on Saturday, 26 August.

President Mnangagwa garnered over 52% of the votes, beating opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who only received 44%, eNCA reported.

