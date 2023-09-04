Gabon has a new interim president after General Brice Oligui Nguema was sworn in on Monday

Nguema led a successful coup that deposed long-reigning President Ali Bongo Ondimba

The new 'transitional president' promised to hold free and fair elections without specifying a time frame

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

LIBREVILLE - The people of Gabon have a new leader after a successful coup by the Gabonese military.

Gabon coup leader General Brice Oligui Nguema, the head of the elite Republican Guard, has been sworn in as the country's transitional president. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

General Brice Oligui Nguema was worn in as the nation's transitional president on Monday, 4 September, less than a week after overthrowing the 55-year-long Bongo family dynasty, BBC reported.

Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba ousted

Nguema deposed long-reigning President Ali Bongo Ondimba moments after he was proclaimed the victor in the allegedly fraudulent elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ondimba managed to release a desperate video pleading for help after he was stripped of power and placed under house arrest.

While the coup leaders declared that the country's institutions were dissolved and cancelled the election results, Nguema vowed to hold free, transparent, credible and peaceful elections without specifying when. The new leader claimed that a new constitution must be adopted by referendum first.

West condemns Gabon coup

A number of Western countries and organisations have condemned the bloodless coup, but citizens in the capital, Libreville, and the economic hub, Port-Gentil, took to the streets in celebration.

Gabon has joined the ranks of Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso and Niger, all of which have undergone regime changes following coups in the last three years, News24 reported.

Gabonese citizens celebrate military seizing power

In a related story, Briefly News reported that after being ruled by the same family for over 50 years, scores of Gabonese citizens have filled the streets celebrating the military coup.

Upon hearing that President Ali Bongo Ondimba had been re-elected for another term, the Gabonese military sprung into action and seized power on Wednesday morning, 30 August.

A group of military officers appeared on TV announcing that they were ending the current regime and scrapping the official election results, The Citizen reported. An officer said the election did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News