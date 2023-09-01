An Operation Dudula mender is facing the consequences of taking the law into his own hands

Philani Gumede has been convicted for inciting violence after circulating a WhatsApp voice note that sparked a xenophobic attack

Gumede called for foreign nationals to be removed from Durban CBD, which resulted in foreign-owned shops being attacked

DURBAN - An Operation Duluda member has been served justice for trying to take the law into his own hands in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

A Durban man from Operation Dudula was convicted of inciting violence against foreign nationals. Image: Phill Magakoe & Chris Ryan

Source: Getty Images

An incriminating WhatsApp voice note in which Philani Gumede called for the removal of immigrants from Durban CDB to help secure a conviction for inciting violence.

Gumede's call sparked xenophobic attacks, which led to the property of foreign nationals being damaged and attacked in some instances.

Under the Cybercrimes Act, Gumede was sentenced to a R10 000 or three years imprisonment, half suspended for five years, News24 reported.

Gumede calls for foreign-owned shops in Durban

The incident dates back to March 2022 when Gumede sent out a voice note telling Operation Dudula members that there would be thunder and storm in the Durban CBD, IOL reported.

He informed members that they would remove immigrants by entering foreign-owned businesses, removing all contents and locking up the premises.

Regional Court prosecutor Nomalungelo Ntshangase welcomed the conviction, saying:

"Distributing messages of this nature is tantamount to taking the law into one’s own hands, and such lawlessness will not be tolerated by the courts."

SA welcomes Operation Dudula member's conviction

Below are some comments:

@StuSJohnson demanded:

"May this precedent be applied to the July Insurrection instigators, as well as anyone inciting violence in future."

@Judaeda3 criticised:

"Funny, Jacob Zuma's daughter owns South Africa and is free as a bird, with what she said and wrote on Twitter during the July unrest. Money and political connections work."

@pommieP1 praised:

"Well, at least one of these disgusting people has been found guilty."

@amontendai_TOTO said:

"The rowdy outfit thought it was a law unto itself. There are consequences for civil disobedience & deliberate madness."

@HonourableMembr added:

"After so much hard work of the investigators, the court will release them to go and incite more violence."

Former Operation Dudule leader sentenced for housebreaking

In another story, Briefly News reported that former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauhi was served the justice he tried to serve an elderly man.

The 35-year-old was convicted on one count of housebreaking with the intent to steal and malicious injury to property on Wednesday, 23 August. The Roodepoort Magistrate's Court handed the once eccentric leader two years imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years.

He was also served another five years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years on the condition he is not convicted of housebreaking.

