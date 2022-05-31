The Dudula Movement in Alexandra township has now been labelled a vigilante group after a recent clash with some residents

Members of the group attempted to illegally evict an elderly woman which led to retaliation from residents

Some South Africans are not surprised that Dudula Movement has been labelled as a vigilante group while others are calling for action

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Ward councillor Tefo Raphadu is of the belief that the Dudula Movement, which operates in the township of Alexandra, Johannesburg, has now become a vigilante group.

Raphadu made these comments after the organisation had an altercation on Sunday night, 29 May, with a few residents from Tsutsumani section.

More than a dozen Dudula Movement members were arrested following an altercation Sunday night. Image: Michele Spatari / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Ward councillor alleges that Dudula Movement members went to an elderly woman's house with the intention to evict her from her home.

Concerned residents blocked the group from running her out of her house which prompted the members to go to their houses as well, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Raphadu says the altercation escalated to the point that gunshots were fired and at least nine people were injured in the incident.

"There was an altercation and Dudula [members] shot at the community and the community started to fight and retaliate. About nine people were hurt,” said Raphadu.

A former member of the group, Agnes Malatjie says she tendered her resignation after she realised that the group no longer stands for what it used to. Malatjie, who was the movement's spokesperson says she heard several complaints from residents who said they were being harassed by Dudula Movement members.

"When I joined the movement, I thought it was a movement by the community for the community and to bring change in the township,” said Malatjie.

Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, a spokesperson for Gauteng police, stated that 14 individuals were detained on counts of public violence, house robbery, and illegal evictions.

A few weeks ago, six people were arrested following a clash between Dudula Movement and foreign nationals and the Pan Africa Mall, reports SowetanLIVE. They have since been granted bail of R1 000 and ordered not to participate in Dudula Movement operations.

South Africans react to Dudula Movement

Some South Africans have shared their thoughts on the movement and do not seem to be surprised by their actions.

@MfundisiVanFact said:

"Did we expect anything different?"

@Chimaob00448343 said:

"Non-state actors easily become criminals when they receive no salaries."

@Mabudusa said:

"#BeforeRamaphosa the was no vigilante free rein but today we have cowards #OperationDudula #PutSouthAficansFirst killing people"

Operation Dudula changes mandate, now targeting legal and illegal foreign nationals in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that Operation Dudula has now changed its mandate: instead of campaigning for the removal of only illegal immigrants in South Africa, the organisation now wants all foreign nationals to leave Mzansi.

During an address at the organisation's launch in Cape Town on Saturday, 14 May, Operation Dudula's National Secretary Zandile Dubula stated that documented foreign nationals working menial and service industry jobs will not be exempt from the call to not take up those positions.

Dubula stated that foreign nationals who work in SA in jobs that have not been categorised as critical or scarce skills cannot be allowed to work in those fields, reports TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News