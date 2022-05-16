Operation Dudula says it is now going after legal and illegal foreign nationals who live in South Africa

The organisation says legal immigrants should not be working menial jobs because those jobs do not require specialised skills

Some South Africans are in favour of the organisation's change in direction because corruption at Home Affairs means some foreign nationals have acquired fake legal documents

JOHANNESBURG - Operation Dudula has now changed its mandate: instead of campaigning for the removal of only illegal immigrants in South Africa, the organisation now wants all foreign nationals to leave Mzansi.

During an address at the organisation's launch in Cape Town on Saturday, 14 May, Operation Dudula's National Secretary Zandile Dubula stated that documented foreign nationals working menial and service industry jobs will not be exempt from the call to not take up those positions.

Dubula stated that foreign nationals who work in SA in jobs that have not been categorised as critical or scarce skills cannot be allowed to work in those fields, reports TimesLIVE.

"If you are legal here, you are not supposed to be working in a restaurant. Working in a restaurant doesn’t require any special skill,” said Dubula.

Operation Dudula wants new businesses to be SA-owned

Speaking at the Cape Town launch, Operation Dudula leader and founder Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini stated that all new businesses that plan on having operations in Soweto, Johannesburg (where the movement was founded) would have to go to the organisation first for approval, reports News24.

Dlamini says the organisation wants to ensure that businesses and spaza shops opened in Soweto are South African-owned.

South Africans weigh in on Operation Dudula's mandate

Social media users seemingly have opposing views when it comes to Operation Dudula. Some people think the corruption within Home Affairs means that there are no legal immigrants in South Africa, while some people says the organisation's true colours are starting to show.

@EmmelineTrs said:

"Maybe if all South Africans can go do smart ID cards because they can't be faked and have all green ID books get banned, we will find them. Also, have a laser scanner that can scan both ID photo and a bar code to verify that they correspond in all facilities."

@Levigos said:

"Operation Dudula's main objective has always been putting South Africans, especially in less critical jobs and whoever is an obstacle in achieving this objective shall remain a "prime" no matter the status. I hope you get it, if you don't is your baby to feed whatever..."

@AlfredoMagumane said:

"I take no sides in this matter, it's starting to show its true colours."

@Leanne78207061 said:

"With 6 million duplicate IDs in the streets? There are no legal foreigners clearly."

DA calls on residents to reject Operation Dudula as the movement launches in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that Operation Dudula launched on Saturday in Cape Town and caused quite a stir online. The movement seeks to expel undocumented migrants from South Africa.

The Democratic Alliance has urged residents to reject the movement and its belligerent position towards foreigners.

Large crowds have gathered in Cape Town and the police have mobilised in reaction to the situation. The protestors marched through the CBD, singing and chanting as they went.

