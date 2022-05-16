The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) firmly believes that its Private Members Bill is not xenophobic but will regulate the employment of foreign nationals

The launch of the draft Bill was led by the IPF Youth Brigade and its leader Velenkosini Hlabisa slammed Government for the immigration crisis

According to Hlabisa, the bill will still cater to the needs to foreign nationals, however, South Africans should be given first preference for jobs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

GAUTENG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) echoed its earlier sentiments that its Private Members Bill is not xenophobic but rather will provide a “real solution” to youth unemployment. The political party’s Bill plans to prioritise work for South Africans while regulating the employment of foreign nationals.

The launch of the draft Bill was led by the IPF Youth Brigade in Gauteng on Sunday 15 May. IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa delivered the keynote address and slammed Government for the immigration crisis that South Africa faces.

The Inkatha Freedom Party believes that its Private Members Bill is not xenophobic. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The leader of the political party will table the IFP’s Bill in Parliament and said it still caters for the needs of foreign nationals. However, the Bill plans to adjust the Employment Services Act of 2014 with the purpose of regulating foreign nationals in the country.

IFP spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa was speaking at the launch and told SABC News:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“There must be a prioritisation of South Africans in a certain structure of jobs which are available in the country. Lower entry jobs for example are what we are prioritising it cannot be that those skills are not readily available in South Africa.”

He added that there is a ripple effect of hiring undocumented foreign nationals who do not pay taxes. Hlengwa said the party understands the human rights responsibilities that South Africa has and hopes that other political parties will support the Bill.

According to the IPF, it started working on the Bill more than two years ago.

Mixed reactions to the Bill

Some South Africans firmly support the introduction of the Bill while others believe it is xenophobic:

@mapulukutu said:

“With the SA Police receiving bribes all the way along the N1 from the border! SA can build walls along all the borders and people will pass through the official borders with cash! Finally, SA can chase all foreigners, but the problems of SA are just starting! Good Luck!”

@Adel33196008 wrote:

“It's good that political parties are starting to want to implement SA laws.”

@Sabza200BC commented:

“Don't be apologetic to naysayers and privileged scumbags, you are on the right path IFP.”

@mapulukutu added:

“SA is a Xenophobic and Afrophobic country, no debate or no question about that! South African themselves accept that fact and the world is very aware of that! The problem about illegal immigration is not about porous borders! It is about porous or rather immigration officials. SA is the only country on the continent where you can go in and out with cash, no passport! All illegal immigrants don't jump fences or cross rivers, they go through the official borders! This is how sickeningly corrupt South Africans are! The corrupt goes all along the N1.”

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi plans to arrest undocumented “rascals” who commit crimes in SA

In a related matter, Briefly News reported Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has taken a firm stance against illegal immigrants and has launched a sting operation against them. A video of his address to the African National Congress (ANC), where he discussed undocumented foreign nations, has been doing its rounds on social media.

Motsoaledi, who has spoken out on numerous occasions about his views on the matter, said that criminals commit crimes in their own countries and seek refuge in South Africa. He said that Government should not be scared to discuss issues surrounding immigration and that South Africa is the only country that accepts “rascals”.

Source: Briefly News