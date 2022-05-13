The Minister of Arts, Sports and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa has defended his department's decision to pursue the R22 million flag project

Mthethwa stated during his budget speech that flags are of significance and that is why AfriForum has headed to court over the old flag

Some South Africans are convinced that Mthethwa and his department have the wrong priorities

JOHANNESBURG - Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister of Arts, Sports and Recreation is standing by his department's decision to foot the bill for a South African flag project that will set back taxpayers R22 million.

Mthethwa stated during his budget presentation that the flag was a key component of the department's duty in building a cohesive country.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Arts, Sport and Recreation says there is a need for a R22 million flag project. Image: Flickr/UGC

The R22 million flag monument has drawn widespread criticism, with South Africans in general and political organisations such as the Economic Freedom Fighters saying it is in poor taste considering the country's poverty, which has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to TimesLIVE.

During the budget speech delivery, FF Plus MP Heloïse Denner argued that the department's decision to pursue the R22 million flag project illustrated that they are misguided in their priorities.

However, Mthehwa hit back by saying flags are important and that is why AfriForum is going to court over the apartheid flag.

"And it’s disingenuous to say it's not important, if it's not important your sister organisation AfriForum wouldn't be in court today fighting for the old flag," said Mthethwa.

Mthethwa stated that his department was in charge of designing, registering, and promoting national symbols and the national flag falls under the scope of national symbols.

According to The South African, the flag project entails erecting a 100m flag pole as part of a nation-building effort.

South Africans criticise Nathi Mthethwa for his flag project

South Africans are not happy with Minister Nathi Mthethwa for defending his department's decision to carry out the R22 million flag project. Some people even said that his defence made it seem like he is in support of AfriForum.

Here are a few comments below:

@Zamie8909 said:

"This man is always defending nonsense. As long there is wasteful spending, he will be there to defend it. So clueless and out of touch."

@dlamini_ZT1 said:

"Stupid response and comparisons.. Hhay labantu abasiholayo sebekhathele, we can fly our national flag at a meter pole it's not in competition with any, we know it we love it. Then tell Afri farm or what, it's either they belong to the new South Africa or not. They must tell."

@lungsta_mk said:

"Sports facilities in KZN’s reconstruction need the money."

@inkingayodwa said:

"R22,000,000 ÷ 100m = R220,000 per metre. That was a nice tender for whoever got it. I would have even plated the poles with the real gold if it was me erecting that flag, just to ease the guilty conscience."

Waste of taxpayers’ money: EFF slams R22m monumental flag project, tells Nathi Mthethwa to review use of funds

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are up in arms concerning the proposed project for the R22 million monumental flags project announced by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture recently.

The political party has criticised the project as "a gross and wasteful intended expenditure".

Monumental flags are installed by countries to express their identity and pride. The initiative was initially announced in February 2022.

