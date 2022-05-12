The EFF have vocalised its concerns regarding the expenditure towards a monumental flag project by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

The criticised initiative is said to cost R22 million and will serve as a national landmark and a tourist attraction site

The red political party said the funds should be used to develop local sports and other developmental initiatives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are up in arms concerning the proposed project for the R22 million monumental flags project announced by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture recently.

The political party has criticised the project as "a gross and wasteful intended expenditure".

The EFF has called on Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa to reconsider the R22m monumental flag project. Image: Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Monumental flags are installed by countries to express their identity and pride. The initiative was initially announced in February 2022.

Once constructed, the flag will serve to display the country’s brand image, the department said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“We call on [minister Nathi] Mthethwa to put the money he planned to use on his shameful flag project to good use and not insult our collective intelligence. The money can be used to develop local sports, invest in women’s football, or create long-lasting infrastructure for the creative industry, not this senseless attempt at social cohesion,” said the EFF as quoted on TimesLive.

The department said it had already embarked on a process to conceptualise, design, and ultimately install a national monumental flag, with a flagpole that will be more than 100 metres in height, BusinessTech reports.

The red party said the project will not achieve its intended purpose in the face of inequality and injustice, TimesLive reported.

South Africans did not hold back sharing their opinions on the matter on Facebook with many expressing a sense of disappointment in Mzansi’s leaders and their priorities.

Mvume Mbonjwa commented:

“I give up to this ANC government I can't wait to remove them come 2024.”

Siviwe Malcolm Maneli wrote:

“Foreigners who don't want to fight in their countries wants to engage in fights with Dudula in SA....abo Steenhuisen go to Ukraine knowing what the stand is of the country, Afriforum is fighting tooth and nail to get their old apartheid flag . Sign of weakness in our government.”

Melanie Ivy O'Brien replied:

“I give up have they all gone mad our people need jobs, houses, more schools, and clinics. The ANC is really oblivious to the needs of our people. Really time to vote them out.”

Laeeqa Osman said:

“Stupid no brains and they love to waste money that's not theirs.”

EFF demands facts from minister of police Bheki cele around the motive for Hillary Gardee’s brutal murder

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that speculations surrounding the death of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee are rife. Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Gardee family want facts from Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

There are calls for police and the public to stop speculating about the circumstances of Gardee’s murder and wait for facts. The police minister said police are still investigating the details surrounding the case. Gardee was the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, and her murder is said to have been politically motivated.

The spokesperson for the EFF and the Gardee family Sinawo Thambo accused Cele of “dramatising this tragedy” and called for a concrete motive. Thambo said Gardee was kidnapped, gang-raped, and murdered, SABC News reported.

Source: Briefly News