Global site navigation

How to use black data on Cell C: Complete guide for 2022
Facts and lifehacks

How to use black data on Cell C: Complete guide for 2022

by  Zindzy Gracia Adrianna Simwa

Black data is the data plan used by Cell C subscribers to stream or download content in the black entertainment platform launched by Cell C. The program was designed to ease the cost of downloading and streaming material from the internet. Here is a complete guide on how to use black data on Cell C.

what is black data
Cell C. Photo: @CellC.SouthAfrica
Source: UGC

The cost of data had been the major hindrance to browsing; hence black data plan came to ease the burden. The plans were intended for Cell C users, specifically for them to enjoy the services of streaming.

How to use black data on Cell C

What is black data? Black is a platform that offers clients all-around entertainment by allowing users to view video-on-demand by streaming.

The service was structured to be diverse, providing local and international content. The platform also caters to sports lovers by including some European football club channels. It also contains games and ticketing services and also offers sports betting services.

Read also

Cell C airtime advance: How to borrow airtime from the mobile operator in 2022

To know how to use cell c black data, you must first have been registered on Black. You should note that these bundles do not work on other platforms.

Hence you need to purchase the bundle. This can be done via the Cell C app, credit/cheque card, Instant EFT, Masterpass, or Zapper. If you do not prefer this, you can still buy it using USSD by dialing *147# on your Cell C sim line.

If there is any Cell C store close to you, you can also purchase it from them directly, and the Cell C black bundle will be loaded into your account.

Black data prices

The black data Cell C prices vary according to the bundle you wish to pay. In addition, there are various plans you can opt for. The prices range according to the plan you choose.

These bundles can last for seven days, 30 days, 280 days, and 365 days. You can select any of the following bundle types below:

Read also

How to pay a Rain account: Easy-to-follow login and payment procedure

1. Once-Off bundles

how to use cell c black data
A woman in a black long Sleeve shirt holding her cellphone. Photo: pexels.com, @olly
Source: UGC

Check out the available Once-Off bundle plan available.

Till midnight

Below is a table with the available till midnight data you can purchase.

DataPrice
80MBR10
150MBR15
300MBR17
600MBR19
1GBR25
2GBR35

7 days bundles

Below is a table with the available seven days bundles you can use anytime.

DataPrice
60MBR10
150MBR19
250MBR29
500MBR49
1GBR69
2GBR99

30 days

Check out the available bundles for 30 days.

DataPrice
100MBR19
300MB AnytimeR29
500MB AnytimeR35
700MB AnytimeR45
1GB AnytimeR65
1.2GB AnytimeR69
2GB Anytime + 1GB NiteR85
3GB Anytime + 1.5GB NiteR99
4GB Anytime + 2GB NiteR149
6GB Anytime + 3GB NiteR199
8GB Anytime + 4GB NiteR249
12GB Anytime + 6GB NiteR299
30GB AnytimeR489
40GB AnytimeR489

180 days

These are the available data bundles that can last you 180 days.

Read also

MTN track my application process and more: Everything to know about MTN contracts

DataPrice
50GB Anytime + 50GB NiteR549
100GB Anytime + 100GB Nite R899
200GB Anytime + 200GB NiteR1699

365 days

If you want to stay connected the whole year, you can purchase any of the bundles below and use them anytime.

DataPrice
10GBR599
20GBR799
30GBR899
50GBR1099
100GBR1599
200GB R1999

2. Upfront 12 months

If you are interested in the Upfront 12 months plan, you can choose any of the bundles below.

DataPrice
100MB R129
200MBR199
500MBR399
1GBR799
2GBR1299

3. Day By Day bundles

Day By Day bundles allow you to pay upfront and get a daily allocation of data value for 7 to 30 days.

Total allocationDaily allocationPrice Validity
14GB1GB +1GB NiteR897 days
15GB250MB + 250MB Nite R9930 days
30GB500MB + 500MB NiteR16930 days
60GB1GB +1GB Nite R29930 days

Read also

How to make money online as a teenager | Easy money-making tips in 2021

NB: You can get 50GB Anytime data + 50GB Nite data valid for six months for just R549!

How does black data work?

how to use black data
A man using a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto
Source: UGC

Black data was primarily developed to be used on the black Cell C platform. Therefore, it is only available for Cell C customers on prepaid plans. You are eligible if you are on either the Pinnacle, LTE-A, C-Fibre Connector, SmartData, or Connector.

However, you must migrate to use the service if you are on a contract plan. So, provided that you have adhered to the requirement, the next thing is to ensure that you are registered on Black.

How do you check your balance?

To check your balance, download the Cell C App on your Android or iPhone smartphone to register or register for Cell C online self-service or dial *147# or *101#.

How do you recharge data once the bundle is depleted?

Below are various ways on how you can recharge your data:

Read also

Telkom says Netflix deal will not be renewed for its smart TV device

  • Self-Service option: Dial 135; option 1 for "Manage"; option 2
  • Cell C website: Login to Self-Service on www.cellc.co.za and follow the prompts
  • Using USSD: Dial *147# OR *109#
  • Make a call: Dial 135 and then option 9 to speak to an agent

Is there a rollover of unused monthly data?

The data allocation resets each month, so any wasted data from one month won't carry over to the next. Only consumers with Straight Up plans can roll over their data for three months.

The above guide on how to use black data on Cell C will help if you are stuck on what to do with black data on Cell C. You can always contact them by calling their customer care helpline 135.

READ ALSO: List of STD Bank branch codes in 2022: All universal codes for Standard Bank

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of STD Bank branch codes for the year 2022. Standard Bank is one of South Africa's leading financial service companies. Its headquarters are in Johannesburg, with various branches throughout Africa and beyond.

Read also

Where to buy baseball cards? Best places to buy and sell baseball cards

The worldwide branch code for Standard Bank is 051 001. In the absence of a specific branch's code, you can use it to make electronic money transfers (EFT). It is valid at all Standard Bank branches.

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel