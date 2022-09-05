50+ stylish short dread styles for men you need to try out in 2022

How do you style dreads for men? Dreadlocks, also referred to as locs, are one of the most versatile hairstyles for men, and they can be worn short and vertical or long and loose. But having dreadlocks does not mean you end your visits to the barber. Instead, it is just one of the most iconic and statement-making hairstyles. This article has the 50 plus stylish short dread styles for men you need to try out in 2022.

Locs are one of the most versatile hairstyles for men.

When it comes to men's hairstyles, dreadlocks are timeless. They have been a popular style and continue to be stylish. But before you think of getting dreads or simply looking to style them in a new way, you need to consider the following short dread styles for men.

How do men dread short hair?

Locks are considered a protective hairstyle, which means the ends of the hair are tucked away, thus protecting the hair from damage and manipulation, especially for those with natural hair. So whether you are looking for a new way to style your dreads or want completely different dreadlocks styles, this article has everything you need to know.

1. Twist locs

When it comes to men's hairstyles, dreadlocks are timeless.

Twists are two types of strands of dreads twisted together. You can opt for twists if you want a unique and classy look.

2. Curly dreadlocks

Maintaining your hair curly is an ideal way.

When it comes to dreadlocks for men's styles, keeping your hair curly is a great way. It provides a more textured look to the classic style. This technique will look great at any length.

3. Mohawk

With Mohawk, you will never look back!

Are you looking for something outside the box? Then, get your dreads to a Mohawk, and you will never look back.

4. Dreadlocks with undercut

Looking fabulous with the hairstyle!

What haircut should I get for dreads? Undercuts are a trendy hairstyle for men, and having dreadlocks with an undercut is no exception.

5. Short twist dreadlocks

This style is breathtaking.

Locs can be formed into small, short twists, known as Bantu twists. These signify pride, power, and beauty.

6. Freeform locks

Looks simple and elegant!

This can be achieved by leaving your hair to grow out. The outcome leaves you with different dreadlocks all over your head.

7. Side swept

Looking astonishing.

This style is mainly achieved by having one side of the head shaved. However, if you are not ready to shave half your hair, then off-draping your dreadlocks to the side will also work.

8. Dreadlocks with taper fade

Looks stylish!

The fade is an ideal way to add some personality to your locs. Looks fashionable for the younger generation.

9. Spiky short locks

Ideal for starters.

Maintaining your locks spiky will always look stylish. This is ideal for those beginning their dreadlocks journey or looking to keep it simple.

10. Drop fade

The style is easy to maintain.

This is drop bald fade. Works well with short dreadlocks.

11. Locks + line up

Looks elegant!

This is a line-up and faded neckline frame tightly coiled dreadlocks. Looks gorgeous!

12. Box braids

They are sectioned off against the scalp.

These are braided down from the root to the end, typically in three-plaited strands. Finally, they are braided against the scalp and sectioned off.

13. Curtains

This style frames your face and gives it a new look.

If you have short hair, curtains will do best for you as they will subtly frame your face and create the illusion of high cheekbones.

14. Dyed

Ideal for those who love colours.

Colouring your dreads is perfect for setting your locs hairstyle apart from the rest. However, you must go to your trusted hairstylist for such a project.

15. Mid-length

Looking cool!

This is a perfect style for someone who wants a little more hair to work with while keeping it primarily out of the way.

16. Swept forward

Looks classy!

Swept forward style is ideal for short hair as it makes you appear fuller and thicker. Besides, it adds a little bit of height t your overall appearance.

17. Wild

It is one of the most versatile styles.

The best part about the wild style is that you can pull it back into a bun and slice it down the middle or one side. It is one of the most relaxed styles you can ever have.

18. Block cut

The locks look amazing.

Roll small sections of your hair using your fingers to achieve this style. The locks have to look like tiny spikes.

19. Sombre

Easy to keep!

This style gives a unique look and is relatively easy to maintain. Ensure you wash them regularly and add a moisturizer.

20. Rolled

Best for curly hair.

They look like the usual dreads and maybe even cutters. They work best for those with thick curly hair.

21. Wannabe locks

Looks tremendous.

This applies to people with coarse hair. Due to the hair's texture, the hairstyle will resemble dreadlocks.

22. Half black, half blonde

Looking cool and fresh.

This style looks elegant. If your skin tone is darker, you can enlighten them with some blonde.

23. Teal Tips

Looking stylish.

For this hairdo, the sides and hair above the forehead are trimmed shortly. After that, you can dye it whatever colour you want.

24. High-top dreads

Simple and easy to maintain.

Keep the hair short on the sides but grow out the top. The dreadlocks for men are remarkable.

25. Man-bun dreads

Looking trendy.

Let the top of your hair grow and get dreads that you can gather into a man bun. They look stylish even when you are ahead of the crowd.

26. Ombre dreads

Best for those who love dying their hair.

Ombre or balayage is all-the-rage right now. Suitable if you feel that a single colour is too primary for you.

27. Free and short

Looks breathtaking.

With these, there are no undercuts or fading, man-buns or ponytails. Instead, these are dreads in their natural glory and look phenomenal.

28. Crisscrossed

Cool and neat.

Crisscrossed dreads are insanely cool but also very stylish. You can limit this style to just the top of your head.

29. Beaded

Beads make the locs look classy.

Just weave some beads for this fabulous hairdo to jazz up your dreaded hairstyle. They give a favourite pirate look.

30. Multicoloured dreads

For the colour lovers.

Do you like playing with different colours? If yes, this is the style for you. These are perfect dreads for a wild child.

31. Zigzag

Innovative look!

Combine this style with dreads. It gives a striking look!

32. Dreads with centre part

Gives a remarkable look.

Part hair in the centre before you dreadlock your hair. This gives it a symmetrical face and still looks stylish.

33. Shape up

Looking phenomenal.

Gather your dreads into a ponytail or leave them loose for a fade to peek out underneath. It is an attractive way to style natural back hair.

34. Forward facing

Best punk style.

Just face your dreads forward. Then, you will focus all your attention on your dazzling technique.

35. Thin blonde

Looking neat!

The dreads are thin, plentiful, and sectioned using black rubber bands—the band contrast nicely against blonde hair.

36. Micro dreads

The style gives a fuller look.

Creating micro dreadlocks is your best bet for people with thin or fine hair. It provides a striking look.

37. Dreadlock top

Looking unique.

Combine your natural hair with spiked dreadlocks. It gives a stunning and stylish look.

38. Sporty dreads

Ideal for sports enthusiasts.

This goes well with a sporty headband. Works best for sports lovers.

39. Thick dreads

Easy to maintain!

This style leaves enough space on the sides for a high fade. The fade draws everyone's eyes up!

40. Line up

The line up looks amazing.

A line-up of short twisty dreadlocks offers a remarkable combination of short and long. Ideal for those with hair who do not want to shave it off.

41. Hair cuffs

Stylish hair cuffs.

Get to love how silver hair cuffs accent the thick dreadlocks. But, as the strong line-up proves, there is no limit to how far you can go.

42. One Jumbo

A truly unique style!

This features a jumbo dreadlock that begins at the hairline and curves to the back. This is a great style!

43. Basketweave

The style is beautifully intricate.

This style is breathtaking and neat. However, committing to this style can be time-consuming.

44. Braided dread

An exceptional street style.

This style offers fine art and street style in one package. A centred, pulled-back pony creates a low-key Mohawk in a mere instant.

45. Short loose locs

Trendy short loose locs.

The fast and loose style will always be on trend for a good reason. It is worth trying before you find out what works best for you.

46. Pulled-up ponytail

Modern style.

This pulled-up ponytail is a hip way to wear shorter locs. It is a breathtaking style and one of the medium-length dread styles for short dreads for males.

47. Short knotted

The hairdo is prodigious.

With this style, there is room to experiment with some ombre colours. In addition, they are easier to wear and maintain.

48. Classic dreadlocks

Tremendous style.

These locks do not need any extra frills. Letting them hang freely adds a taste to the style.

49. Fire flame

Looking cool!

This style reeks of originality and offers a good time to all involved. It gives a wow factor.

50. Quirky undercut

The style is phenomenal!

This style is suitable for all hair sizes. Even Afro-Americans can wear this style.

51. Short and simple

Easy to wear.

Short dreads are fun in movement. They do not need braiding, pinning, or being gathered into a pony.

How long does it take to get dreadlocks?

It depends on your hair texture. Growing out your dreadlocks could take anywhere from 10 months to two years. Synthetic dreadlock extensions are also an option if you want dreadlocks quickly. These can last up to three years.

How to style dreadlocks

You can naturally achieve dreadlocks by letting your hair lock up on its own. However, you can also create dreadlocks by twisting strands of hair around each other. Dreadlocks look great styled up in a ponytail, a bun, or even just hanging past your shoulders.

What are the 3 types of dreadlocks?

Freeform locs

Two strand twist dreads/locs

Interlocking locs

The above article has everything you would love to know about the 50-plus stylish short dread styles for men. So try one of them today and improve your look!

