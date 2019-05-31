List of sponsorship companies in South Africa: how to apply

Corporate sponsorship companies market themselves by providing resources or financing events, projects, or programs. These sponsorships are mostly available to individuals and small businesses/organizations, and it does not matter if your events, projects, or programs are for non-profit or commercial purposes. Discover sponsorship companies in South Africa from this article.

A corporate sponsorship company partners with you if your events, projects, or programs can easily reach its target audience. Therefore, know which sponsorship company to approach because they only commit their money or resources to things that can meet their marketing goals.

List of corporate sponsors in South Africa

Sponsorship companies provide incentives that can draw more people to your event. Besides business and charity events, you can get them to sponsor your podcasts, YouTube channels, social media live sessions, etc. Below is a list of the top companies to approach for sponsorship in South Africa. Most are event organizers and planners who can help you get sponsors:

1. Blac Inc. Events and Communications

Blac Inc. Events and Communications' logo. Photo: @blackinceventsandcommunications

PO Box: Suite 213, Private Bag X10, Musgrave, 4062

Suite 213, Private Bag X10, Musgrave, 4062 Telephone: +27 83 950 4935

+27 83 950 4935 Fax: 0865407358

0865407358 Facebook: @blackinceventsandcommunications

@blackinceventsandcommunications Instagram: @blackincevents

@blackincevents Twitter: @blackincevents

@blackincevents Website: blackincevents.co.za

The company was established in 1997 in Johannesburg, re-launched in Gauteng in 2003, and moved back to Durban in 2004 but still maintained a solid client service presence in Johannesburg. According to Blac Inc.'s website, they are creative, innovative, and efficient in corporate marketing and have strong media relationships. You can write them a sponsorship letter, call or fax them to inquire about the application procedure or contact them via social media.

2. Disney Africa Media Sales and Partnerships

Disney logo. Photo: @DisneyinAfrica

Address: 16 Fricker Rd, Illovo, Sandton, 2196, South Africa

16 Fricker Rd, Illovo, Sandton, 2196, South Africa Telephone: +27 11 772 2514 (Angela Garrad, Illovo, Johannesburg)

+27 11 772 2514 (Angela Garrad, Illovo, Johannesburg) Email: Angela.Garrad@disney.com (Angela Garrad, Illovo, Johannesburg)

Angela.Garrad@disney.com (Angela Garrad, Illovo, Johannesburg) Facebook: @DisneyinAfrica

@DisneyinAfrica Website: www.disney.co.za

The Walt Disney Company can offer individual sponsorship in South Africa. Agencies and direct clients who book traditional TV advertising with Disney access wider opportunities like partnering with Disney off-air on brands (Disney Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, etc.). Analyze the Disney advertising rate card before sending your application.

3. Business and Arts South Africa (BASA)

A BASA event. Photo: @BusinessArtsSA

Address: 38 4th Ave, Melville, Johannesburg, 2109, South Africa

38 4th Ave, Melville, Johannesburg, 2109, South Africa Telephone: +27 11 447 2295

+27 11 447 2295 Email: info@basa.co.za

info@basa.co.za Facebook: @BusinessArtsSA

@BusinessArtsSA Instagram: @bizart_za

@bizart_za Twitter: @basa_news

@basa_news Website: basa.co.za

You can get small business sponsorship from BASA. The organization is funded by SA's Department of Arts and Culture. BASA Supporting Grant programs enforce arts and business partnerships by providing resources, research, information, and networking opportunities. You can apply for a BASA membership online.

4. Levergy

Levergy's logo. Photo: @levergy_sa

Address: 9 8th St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa

9 8th St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa Email: info@levergy.co.za

info@levergy.co.za LinkedIn: @levergy

@levergy Instagram: @levergy_sa

@levergy_sa Twitter: @levergy_sa

@levergy_sa Website: www.levergy.co.za

Levergy is a communications agency in Johannesburg. They link consumers to brands through sports, entertainment, and cultural events. Levergy's website, social media platforms, and emails are open for inquiries about the application process.

5. Paramount Promotions

Paramount Promotions premises. Photo: @ParamountPHX

Address: 9 8th St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa

9 8th St, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa Email: sales@paramountpromotions.com

sales@paramountpromotions.com Facebook: @PARAMOUNTPROMOTIONS

@PARAMOUNTPROMOTIONS Instagram: @paramount_promotions

@paramount_promotions Twitter: @paramountphx

@paramountphx Website: www.paramountpromotions.com

Paramount Promotions handles promotions for events in arts, sports, and entertainment. They also offer sponsorship management services, procurement, and leveraging opportunities around events and properties. You can always contact them to know the application process.

6. Playmakers

Playmaker's Facebook post. Photo: @playmakerbd

Address: 2nd Floor, Rosebank Mall, 177 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa

2nd Floor, Rosebank Mall, 177 Oxford Rd, Rosebank, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa Telephone: +27 11 880 1193

+27 11 880 1193 Email: info@playmakers.co.za

info@playmakers.co.za Facebook: @playmakerbd

@playmakerbd Instagram: @playmakers

@playmakers Twitter: @ PlaymakersZA

PlaymakersZA Website: playmakers.co.za

Playmaker is one of those companies that sponsor individuals. It is a sports marketing management consultancy. The company has a team of over 50 dedicated players and uses a creative sponsorship approach. You can contact Playmaker for application inquiries.

7. OL Afrika Media Foundation

OL Afrika Media Foundation's logo. Photo: @OlAfrika

Address: 161 Pietersen & Nugget Street, Windybrow arts center, New Doornfontein, 2001

161 Pietersen & Nugget Street, Windybrow arts center, New Doornfontein, 2001 Telephone: 012 036 7311

012 036 7311 Cellphone/WhatsApp : 071 703 2375

071 703 2375 Email: info@olafrikamediafoundation.org.za

info@olafrikamediafoundation.org.za Facebook:

Instagram: @_olafrikamediafoundation

@_olafrikamediafoundation Twitter: @ol_afrika

@ol_afrika Website: olafrikamediafoundation.org.za

OL Afrika Media Foundation is among those companies that sponsor non-profit organizations in South Africa. They have many partners, including Coca-Cola and the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation. Contact OL Afrika Media for clear application guidelines.

8. Discovery Health

Discovery's logo. Photo: @discoverysouthafrica

Address: 1 Discovery Place, Sandton, 2146

1 Discovery Place, Sandton, 2146 PO Box: 786722, Sandton, 2146

786722, Sandton, 2146 Facebook: @discoverysouthafrica

@discoverysouthafrica Instagram: @discovery_sa

@discovery_sa Twitter: @Discovery_SA

@Discovery_SA Website: www.discovery.co.za

Discovery promotes health and protects lives. The organization has strong partnerships and various initiatives in South Africa's local communities and abroad. It might be one of those companies that sponsor non-profit organizations in South Africa you have been looking for. Discovery has outlined its sponsorship application procedure on its website.

How to get a sponsorship?

You can find a sponsor online in South Africa because there are many untapped international and local corporate sponsorships. You can also request your existing supporters to propose more sponsors. Research the proposed sponsors and send them pitches. Below is a list of corporate sponsors you should search for, for your commercial or non-profit organization:

Battalion Communications in Johannesburg

Bpesa Industry Awards in Cape Town

Dancin Search in Johannesburg

Elite Sports in Pinetown

Fast Pulse (Pty) Ltd at Kempton Park

Forwardzone in Johannesburg

Gameplan Media in Durban

Greenside Branding in Johannesburg

Kings Of Lael found in Soweto

Kudos Impression Management at Lonehill

Lanceab Sports & Events (Pty) Ltd in Centurion

The Cape Mint in Cape Town

One-eyed Jack in Cape Town

Pitch Sports Entertainment and Media in Johannesburg

Plus Fore Golf in Johannesburg

Raizcorp in Johannesburg

Siyakhona! Sponsorship Brokers in Johannesburg

Social 2 Business /S2B in Cape Town

SponsorMax in Stellenbosch

SponsorSA.com in Johannesburg

Sport Scout in Somerset West

Sports Marketing Solutions in Port Elizabeth

Team Vuka Nicholson Group in Cape Town

Treble Group in Cape Town

Vulavala Productions in Meadowland

WAVE in Gauteng

How do you approach a company for sponsorship?

Send them pitches via sponsorship letters or emails. Your pitch should tell them an appealing story about your business and/or event. You should also explain how they will benefit from the partnership.

How to write a sponsorship letter?

An organization or individual writes a sponsorship letter to a potential sponsor. It can also be an email explaining why the person or organization should partner with you and the benefits they stand to enjoy.

A sponsorship letter sample

(Your organization's name) (Your organization's address) (Date) (Sponsorship organization's name) (Sponsorship organization's address) To the marketing and sales manager, I am (your name), the director of (your organization's name). We are delighted to invite you to our annual children's sports event. Our organization produces and sells milk in our region. We also advocate for equal elementary school educational opportunities for children. The sports event fundraises money for needy children under our academic bursary program. We're looking for potential sponsors to help make the event successful and believe your company aligns with our mission because you sell textbooks and stationeries. We need financial donations, and your contribution will pay school fees for the needy children in our program and help them get other academic essentials. Your sponsorship permits you to put banners, posters, and other media at the venue. You can also bring textbooks and stationeries for attendees to buy. Our company will not be entitled to the money you make at the event. Our organization will also feature your company on our website, annual report, and the event's posters. I plan to follow up with you via email in the next three weeks and look forward to your response. Sincerely, (Sender's signature) (Sender's name) (Sender's managerial position) (Contact information)

How do companies make money from sponsorship?

Corporate sponsorship companies benefit by marketing themselves at your event, project, or program. As a result, they generate sales associated with your business.

What are the disadvantages of sponsorship?

Some sponsorship companies in SA can be a bad image for your business or the event. For instance, you should not invite a whiskey company or any other business selling alcohol to a children's event.

A sponsorship company you rely on the most can pull out of the agreement last minute.

Some sponsorship companies in Mzansi overpromise their contributions and underdeliver.

A sponsorship company may not generate enough sales from your event, project, or program to cover the money it contributed.

Most sponsorship companies in South Africa require you to contact them because they do not allow online applications for sponsorships. Some are reliable, while others can let you down. Therefore, apply to as many companies as possible to avoid disappointments when some back out last minute.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

