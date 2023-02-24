Cleaning services price list in South Africa (updated for 2024)

The cleaning industry is a real money-spinner in SA. People prefer to hire professionals to handle their cleaning instead of doing it themselves. This helps them free up time for other work, studies, leisure, and other things. While some choose one-time or occasional cleaning services, many can consistently afford regular cleaning services. Check out the cleaning services price list in South Africa below.

This article estimates the cleaning prices in South Africa based on the prevailing average market prices. The costs listed here may not match those in your area or what the company or expert you hire will charge. This is merely intended to enlighten and guide individuals and businesses planning to establish cleaning firms in South Africa or those who want to hire these services.

Cleaning services price list in South Africa

The South African cleaning industry is a multi-million-rand sector employing almost 100,000 people. There are over 13,000 cleaning companies in the country. Some specialize in particular services, and others offer diverse cleaning services. Nonetheless, most charge uniform market prices for their services. The article shares:

Cleaning prices based on house size

Cleaning prices based on cleaning frequency

Cleaning prices based on the type of cleaning

Cleaning companies in South Africa have service packages, but within those packages, they provide tailored services depending on the client's needs. Also, prices may vary slightly from the market prices depending on the workload and number of cleaners one needs. Below is a rough estimate of the fees South African cleaning companies charge their clients:

Cleaning prices based on house size

The cost of cleaning services increases with the size of the home, the type of cleaning, and the workload. To prevent price disputes after completing the job, always negotiate and agree on costs with the company or professional before they begin work. Below is a house cleaning prices list, as per the current South African market prices:

Home cleaning services price list

Home size 1-bedroom 2-bedroom 3-bedroom 4-bedroom Basic cleaning R300 – R400 R400 – R600 R600 – R800 R800 – R1,000 Deep cleaning R600 – R800 R800 – R1200 R1,200 – R1,600 R1,600 – R2,000 Move-in/out cleaning R800 – R1,000 R1,000 – R1,500 R1,500 – R2,000 R2,000 – R2,500 Window cleaning R200 – R300 R300 – R400 R400 – R500 R500 – R600 Carpet cleaning R300 – R500 R500 – R700 R700 – R900 R900 – R1,100

Cleaning prices based on cleaning frequency

How often you need cleaning services determines how much money you will spend. You can save money with once-off cleaning services but might need regular deep cleaning services. Alternatively, hire regular cleaning and occasional deep cleaning. It all depends on your preference. Below are the estimated market prices for these services:

1. Regular office cleaning (R50 – R100/hour)

A tidy office improves the image of an organization and the professionals using it. Like any other business, self-employed entrepreneurs also delegate office cleaning services to save time. Regular office cleaning costs R50 to R100 per hour in South Africa, and the services offered include:

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Emptying and washing waste bins

Lightly dusting plants

Fluffing cushions and cleaning underneath appliances, furniture, and fixtures

Damp wiping countertops and exterior cupboards/drawers

Dusting surfaces, appliances, furniture, and fixtures

Shining mirrors and dusting light fixtures

Cleaning and disinfecting remotes and other electronics in the office

Organizing countertops, cupboards, and drawers

2. Weekly regular domestic cleaning services (R50 – R100/hour)

The weekly regular domestic cleaning services mean having the same company clean your home once, twice, or thrice weekly. Most cleaning companies charge R50 to R100 per hour for these services. The package usually comprises these services:

Mopping and vacuuming the floors

Shaking out or vacuuming carpets

Shaking out kitchen, door, and bathroom mats

Making bed(s) and changing beddings

Damp wiping countertops and exterior cupboards/drawers

Dusting surfaces, appliances, furniture, and fixtures

Fluffing cushions and cleaning underneath the couch

Cleaning and disinfecting the bathroom(s)

Scrubbing and sanitizing sinks and backsplash

Shining mirrors and dusting light fixtures

Cleaning and sanitizing tubs/showers

Cleaning and sanitizing kitchen, appliances, and utensils

Cleaning and disinfecting remotes and other electronics

Laundry and ironing

Emptying trash cans and relining receptacles with clean bags

3. Daily regular domestic cleaning services (R180 – R620/day)

Regular domestic cleaning services mean hiring the same company to clean your home daily. On average, expect these services to be charged between R180 to R620 per day. The regular domestic cleaning package usually comprises these services:

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Shaking out or vacuuming carpets

Shaking out kitchen, door, and bathroom mats

Fluffing cushions and cleaning underneath the couch

Dusting surfaces, appliances, furniture, and fixtures

Making bed(s) and changing beddings

Cleaning and disinfecting the bathroom(s)

Scrubbing and sanitizing sinks and backsplash

Cleaning and disinfecting kitchen, appliances, and utensils

Cleaning and disinfecting remotes and other electronics

Laundry and ironing

4. Once-off domestic cleaning services (R300 – R500/hour)

Requesting a one-time general home cleaning is known as "once-off domestic cleaning services." You may be a new or returning client who doesn't require regular cleaning services. Customers request these services when their homes need thorough cleaning, and cleaners charge between R300 and R500 per hour. Once-off domestic cleaning services include:

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Shaking out or vacuuming carpets

Shaking out kitchen, door, and bathroom mats

Making bed(s) and changing beddings

Damp wiping countertops and exterior cupboards/drawers

Dusting surfaces, appliances, furniture, and fixtures

Fluffing cushions and cleaning underneath the couch

Cleaning and disinfecting the bathroom(s)

Scrubbing and sanitizing sinks and backsplash

Shining mirrors and dusting light fixtures

Cleaning and disinfecting kitchen, appliances, and utensils

Cleaning and disinfecting remotes and other electronics

Laundry and ironing

Lightly dusting plants

Emptying trash cans and relining receptacles with clean bags

5. Once-off office cleaning (R300 – R500/hour)

Depending on your needs, you can hire daily office cleaning services or once-off cleaning. For instance, if you use the office sparingly or need thorough cleaning in places you rarely use. Once-off office cleaning costs between R300 and R500 per hour, and the services include:

Lightly dusting plants

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Emptying and washing waste bins

Damp wiping countertops and exterior cupboards/drawers

Dusting surfaces, appliances, furniture, and fixtures

Fluffing cushions and cleaning underneath appliances, furniture, and fixtures

Shining mirrors and dusting light fixtures

Cleaning and disinfecting remotes and other electronics in the office

Organizing countertops, cupboards, and drawers

6. Char domestic cleaning services (R300 – R600/day)

Char services involve having the company send you the same domestic helper to clean your house for a few hours daily or weekly for over six months or longer.

Hiring a charwoman saves you the trouble of getting new individuals whenever you need cleaning services. You may be expected to pay a charwoman R300 to R600 per day. Char domestic cleaning services include:

Laundry and ironing

Lightly dusting plants

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Shaking out or vacuuming carpets

Shaking out kitchen, door, and bathroom mats

Making bed(s) and changing beddings

Damp wiping countertops and exterior cupboards/drawers

Dusting surfaces, appliances, furniture, and fixtures

Fluffing cushions and cleaning underneath the couch

Cleaning and disinfecting the bathroom(s)

Scrubbing and sanitizing sinks and backsplash

Shining mirrors and dusting light fixtures

Cleaning and disinfecting kitchen, appliances, and utensils

Cleaning and disinfecting remotes and other electronics

Emptying trash cans and relining receptacles with clean bags

7. Deep cleaning domestic services (R1,450 – R1,650/day)

Deep cleaning means thorough cleaning to eliminate dirt, bacteria, and germs. It involves cleaning less often-used areas like a bookcase, basements, rooftops, etc. Most people hire these services once a month or after several months.

Deep cleaning services prices in South Africa vary depending on the size of your house and workload. You may be expected to pay R1,450 to R1,650 per day. Tasks involved in home deep cleaning include the following and are not limited to these:

Removing cobwebs

Lightly dusting plants

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Vacuuming and/or washing carpets

Shaking out and/or washing kitchen, door, and bathroom mats

Dusting surfaces, appliances, furniture, closets, and fixtures

Damp wiping countertops and exterior cupboards/drawers

Fluffing cushions and cleaning underneath the couch

Cleaning and disinfecting the bathroom(s)

Scrubbing and sanitizing sinks and backsplash

Shining mirrors and dusting light fixtures

Cleaning and disinfecting kitchen, appliances, and utensils

Cleaning and disinfecting remotes and other electronics

Cleaning and disinfecting kitchen appliances

Cleaning and disinfecting remotes and other electronics

Washing windows or sliding glass doors

Organizing closets and storage areas

Feather dusting blinds/shutters

Cleaning ceiling fans and dusting air vents

Emptying trash cans and relining receptacles with clean bags

8. End-of-tenancy cleaning services (R1,500 – R,2000/day)

Depending on the tenancy agreement, the apartment's owner or manager may hire cleaners to clean the place after a tenant moves out, or the tenant may be expected to leave the property clean and tidy. The end-of-tenancy cleaning services cost between R1,500 and R2,000 per day. Some of the services rendered include:

Removing cobwebs

Vacuuming and mopping floors

Vacuuming and/or washing carpets

Damp wiping countertops and exterior cupboards/drawers

Dusting surfaces, appliances, furniture, closets, and fixtures

Washing windows or sliding glass doors

Feather dusting blinds/shutters

Cleaning ceiling fans and dusting air vents

Cleaning and disinfecting the bathroom(s)

Scrubbing and sanitizing sinks and backsplash

Shining mirrors and dusting light fixtures

Cleaning and disinfecting kitchen and appliances

Emptying and cleaning trash cans

Cleaning prices based on the type of cleaning

Some cleaning services can be hired separately. For instance, you can only hire carpet cleaning and only part of the domestic cleaning package. These are the estimated prices for special cleaning services:

1. Carpet cleaning (R7 – R15/sqm)

Carpet cleaning costs R7 and R15 per square meter, with an average of R11 per square meter. The exact price depends on the cleaning method and the type of carpet material. Additional costs may apply to remove stains of coffee, black and red wine, blood, mud, and pets.

2. Upholstery cleaning (R80 – R300)

The price for cleaning furniture ranges between R80 and R300, depending on the size and material of the upholstery. Cleaning leather furniture typically costs twice as much.

3. After-party cleaning services (R200 – R800)

Professional cleaners return a venue to its pristine condition after a party or event. They collect trash and leftovers and empty and clean trash cans. These services cost R200 to R800.

4. Décor cleaning (R200 – R1,500)

The service tidies up home and office decorations and fittings. You need an expert who can carefully handle your ornaments, binds, and pictures.

5. After-builder's cleaning services (R400 – R800)

The after-builder's cleaning services are essential after a home construction or renovation project. The tasks involved include:

Dusting and mopping floors

Polishing tiles and mirrors

Dusting light switches

Damp wiping countertops, closets, and cupboards/drawers

6. De-cluttering & Storage (R200 – R,1500)

The task includes tidying up storage areas, particularly garages, sheds, cupboards, closets, and the loft. The professional cleaner organizes your stuff after cleaning the place.

7. Pool cleaning (R1,000 – R2,000/month)

General pool maintenance includes using chemicals, treatments, and accessories. The cost of regular pool cleaning services can vary from R1,000 and R2,000 monthly.

List of cleaning companies in South Africa

Some of the best home and commercial cleaning companies in South Africa are:

Procompare

Localpros

Ecowize

Extreme Clean

Lavender Toilet Hire

Supercare

Shalean Cleaning Services

Bidvest Prestige - Cleaning Services

Bathubatsu Cleaning

SweepSouth

How much do most cleaning services charge?

Cleaning companies in South Africa charge from R50 – R200 per hour for regular home or office cleaning services. Deep cleaning services start from R1,000.

What is the hourly rate for cleaners in South Africa?

Cleaners in South Africa charge R50 – R100 per hour for regular office/domestic cleaning services and R300 – R500 per hour for once-off domestic/office cleaning services.

How do you quote cleaning services in South Africa?

A cleaning expert can charge between R200 and R500 per hour. The price depends on factors like the size of the house, the quantity and brand of cleaning supplies, cleaning frequency, and the cleaning you want.

How much should you charge to clean a house in South Africa?

Your cleaning services price list can charge R1,450 – R1,650 per day for domestic deep cleaning services and R300 – R600 per day for regular home cleaning on contract.

How do you price house cleaning services?

The following house cleaning price list can help you set prices for your services in South Africa:

House size Prices for regular cleaning 1-bedroom house R750 – R950 2-bedroom house R775 – R975 3-bedroom house R8250 – R1,050 4-bedroom house R900 – R1,100 5-bedroom house R950 – R1,150

Is the cost of cleaning supplies included in the service charge?

Some companies include the cost of supplies used in the cleaning service fee. Some charge cleaning services and supplies separately, while others request the client to provide supplies.

How does the size of the house affect the cost?

The bigger the house, the more you pay for cleaning services. An average price list for cleaning services in South Africa quotes R300 to R500 for a one-bedroom apartment, while a large house could cost over R,1000.

Does regular cleaning come at a discounted rate?

A cleaning company can offer a client a discount on regular cleaning services to build customer loyalty.

What type of cleaning makes the most money?

Carpet, window, and pool cleaning are the most demanded domestic cleaning services in South Africa.

How much does a cleaner earn in South Africa?

A cleaner in South Africa earns roughly R9,310 per month. These wages range from R4,280 ZAR (lowest) to R14,800 ZAR (highest).

The cleaning services price list provided in this article only acts as a guide. Prices vary depending on your location and other factors. Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town have the most cleaning companies in South Africa, meaning demand for these services is high in these regions. So, expect to pay more than people living in the other areas in the country.

