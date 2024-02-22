A young Mzansi lady shared with viewers how to budget on a R25000 salary per month, and peeps were startled

The stunner can be seen drawing up a budget plan in a clip and unveiling the amount one should use each month on various items, which she listed

The online community reacted to the woman's video with mixed reactions, while others simply thanked her for her helpful tip

With the current economy not looking so great, many could use help from people who know a little thing or two about finance. This young lady took the initiative to assist online users with their finances.

A South African lady shared budgeting tips wisely with a R25000 monthly salary in a TikTok video. Image:@fulumashapha

Source: TikTok

Woman shares tips on how to budget

@fulumashapha shared a TikTok video where she drew up a budget plan for a person earning R25000 monthly in South Africa. The young lady said one could spend R2500 on food, R6000 on rent, and transport; she said it could be R2000, and as for your utilities, she advised that one spend R1000.

For subscriptions such as DSTV or other streaming platforms, @fulumashapha said it best to use R1000. For insurance, such as life and funeral, she stated that one should pay out R1000. Month on month expenses R3000, Investment account R3000, tax-free saving account R2500 and clothes; she recommends that one spend R1000 on clothing.

At the bottom of her budget sheet, she emphasised that month-on-month expenses are items such as bread, additional groceries and self-grooming costs.

SA in mixed emotions

People reacted to the lady's clip, with many not agreeing with her budget, while others thanked the young woman for her helpful tips.

Palesa Perls said:

"Food can never be 2500. unless you don't count detergents and toiletries."

Asandageza added:

"Personally, I’m not buying food for 2K."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"What about groceries plus takeouts: how much do you spend in total?"

Kay asked:

"Medical aid? Car? Petrol? Also, do you buy clothes every month?."

@fulumashapha reacted to the lady's question by adding:

"25k after medical aid and deductions, this person doesn’t have a car and no to buying clothes every month."

