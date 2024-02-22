A lady took to social media to showcase how she turned her R600 grocery shop into 12 healthy meals

In the video, she shared the step-by-step process of how she made her spicy roasted cauliflower and chickpea wrap

People reacted to the stunner's clip as they loved the lady's quick and simple video, while others asked for more cooking tips

A young South African woman shared a wallet-friendly healthy meal plan in a TikTok video, and netizens loved it.

Woman shares how to make a budget meal plan

A clip posted by @anabbyaday on the video platform shows the young lady shopping for groceries in a store. In her clip, the lady said she would unveil how to turn an R600 grocery shop into 12 healthy meals to her viewers.

As the video continued, the woman displayed how she made her spicy roasted cauliflower and chickpea wrap, which has a lot of flavoured fibre, she disclosed in her clip.

"This is a great way to add some legumes to your diet, which are great for the heart and gut health thanks to their fibre, "she said in the video.

@anabbyaday can be seen cutting the cauliflower; she then places it on an oven tray and adds salt. She said prepping it alone will save you a lot of money. She then seasoned it with black pepper and some olive oil. She placed it in the oven at 200 degrees and waited for it to be crispy.

Once the cauliflower was done cooking, @anabbyaday stated that you should repeat the process with your drained and rinsed chickpeas.

She continued by saying that one should mix the yoghurt and sriracha to make the sauce, then toss the roasted veggies until well-coasted. At the end of the clip, @anabbyaday added some lettuce and pickled red onions.

Watch the video below:

SA loved the healthy food plug

Many people loved the lady's cooking video, which attracted over 201K views, thousands of likes, and many comments. Online users took to her comments to thank her for the recipe and asked her for more tips.

Modiki said:

"Sounds delicious I want to eat better this year; it might help my eczema."

LeeLee added:

"This is absolutely brilliant!!! I spent 3x that and don’t come close to this amount of meals."

Magumede wrote:

"Thank you so much. These are so helpful as a student."

Clayton simply said

"Love this. More, please."

MichelleDye477 commented:

"I need more of these please."

