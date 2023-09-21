A Johannesburg woman has come up with a clever plan to save money on food and is plugging South Africans on a budget

She made a TikTok video showing how to make tasty meals for a whole workweek for just R350 per person

Her video has become super popular and inspired many people across Mzansi to shop around for groceries

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Johannesburg woman plugs South Africans with a budget-friendly menu. Images: @ourlittlegallery

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman has devised a wallet-friendly meal plan for just R350 per person for an entire week.

Woman shares budget meal plan

Her ingenious meal planning was captured in a captivating TikTok video, sparking a trend of budget-conscious cooking. The TikTok video, shared by @ourlittlegallery, features the woman grocery shopping for a week that won't break the bank.

From breakfast to dinner, her menu showcases cost-effective yet delicious dishes that promise to satisfy both the palate and the pocket. Her innovative approach to meal planning and budgeting struck a chord with viewers across South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

R350 weekly meal plan delights Mzansi foodies

Her video has inspired countless others to get creative in the kitchen while being mindful of their finances. With the rising cost of living, her contribution to the online community has been hailed as a game-changer for many.

People have flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@ski beep said:

"Can you do a realistic one . R350 for a month."

@ZinathiBlessings shared:

"Thank you because I always buy things I don't need and they always go bad."

@Dimpho commented:

"Thank you for doing’s the lord’s work."

@Tshegofatso_Mabote said:

"I haven't followed anyone so fast."

@Thapelo Tyson Mthembi praised:

"Thank you for sharing. I recently just moved into my own place and working. I needed this."

@Keletso Kolane applauded:

"Love your content."

25+ cheap dinner ideas in South Africa in 2023

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about the rising cost of living, it is sometimes difficult to afford a decent meal.

However, with the right decisions when it comes to spending, one can find a way to manoeuvre and survive without emptying their pockets.

Finding cheap dinner ideas in South Africa is a great start to saving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News