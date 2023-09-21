A Johannesburg woman went all out for her boyfriend, spoiling him with a day filled with surprises

In the video, her partner could not contain his excitement and was so excited about what the day had in store for him

The young lady's cute gesture captured in a TikTok video has touched the hearts of people in Mzansi

A Johannesburg woman recently took to TikTok to showcase her day-long surprise for her partner.

Woman spoils bae for the day.

The TikTok video, posted by @sneprogressnjoko, documents a series of surprises meticulously planned by her to brighten her partner's day. From who would be driving around for the day to going to eat and even a day filled with shopping.

The young hun left no stone unturned to create a day to remember. The post quickly went viral, captivating viewers with the joyful moments and thoughtful gestures that filled the day. Her partner's delighted reactions were beautifully captured.

Mzansi praises young woman

The young lady's video is a testament to the power of small, thoughtful gestures that can fill a day with love and happiness. People were impressed by the woman spoiling her partner and not vice versa. Some men also expressed how they wished they could get spoilt, too.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@WendyTheFirst commented:

"Not me thinking uyomthengela Polo or Haval."

@Mr Bulky shared:

"Some relationship are so lovely not what we face thina."

@SteelMag said:

"I thought she is buying the cars."

@Zintle Mcozee Hlatshwayo joked:

"Me thinking you buying polo boom ayikho lanto."

@Ntombi yomzulu joked:

"He keeps disappointing me. But he looks happy with his choices."

@bafoza shared:

"This is what happens when you date a woman who don't date cos of hunger."

@DR MATHEBULA said:

"Mina I've accepted things like this I'll never get I just drink alcohol."

Woman spoils bae with bakkie tyres

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who took to social media to reveal what special and expensive present she bought for her man.

She posted photos of a van getting fitted with brand-new tyres at a tyre shop and said she felt like spoiling her bae just because.

Several Mzansi men expressed how expensive such tyres retailed for and asked for proof that she did make the purchase.

