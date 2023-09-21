A TikTok video showcasing a woman's chocolate craving being extravagantly fulfilled by her partner has taken the internet by storm

The young lady with the sweet tooth shared the video after casually mentioning her desire for chocolate to her partner

To her amazement, the woman from Mzansi opened a bag filled with an assortment of chocolate slabs

A young woman got a sweet surprise from her partner, which was shared in a video on social media. Images: @realroyalnsele

Woman's chocolate cravings

TikTok user @realroyalnsele shared a video of her bae surprising her with a number of chocolate slabs. The delightful moment was captured in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, captivating the internet.

The video shows the woman emptying a bag to find it filled with an assortment of chocolate slabs, from rich dark chocolate to creamy milk chocolate and even some artisanal flavours. Her facial towards the surprise has got people talking. The video has gained thousands of views and likes, with viewers praising her partner for the thoughtful and romantic gesture.

Watch the video below:

Chocolate surprise sparks curiosity

The woman revealed in the video that she had casually mentioned her chocolate cravings to her partner earlier that day. Little did she know that her bae would take her request to the next level. Many are calling it the ultimate relationship goal, while others are tagging their partners, dropping hints for r own sweet surprises.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Tasha asked:

"Teach us."

@Andy_Dust said:

"I would have finished about 15 already."

@Q praised:

" You reply to each other in seconds??"

Tshedza_Net commented:

"Please drop a tutorial."

@Inno shared:

"I would be the happiest woman in the world shame."

@being Delight joked:

"On my way to text "craving a million nyana"

A child gets Brooklax chocolate as a treat

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a child tricked by a gent who gave him what looked like a chocolate bar but was not candy.

A video shows the moment this father pulled a hilarious trick on the trusting and innocent child.

Netizens were in stitches as they saw the child's excitement over the so-called chocolate he was eagerly opening.

